Five people taken to hospital after reports of chemical spill at school
Three teenagers and two adults were taken to hospital following an issue with a piece of science equipment
A reported chemical spill at a school in Staffordshire saw five people taken to hospital.
Six people were exposed to a chemical substance at Biddulph High School in Knypersley at 10.15am on Tuesday, the West Midlands Ambulance Service said.
The school later said this was due to an issue with a piece of science equipment.
Police, firefighters and paramedics, including a hazardous area response team, arrived at the school on Conway Road by 10.35am.
A spokesperson from the ambulance service told The Independent: “A man, a woman and three teenagers were treated on scene before being conveyed to Royal Stoke University Hospital for further precautionary checks. The sixth patient was discharged on scene.”
The chemical has since been “isolated and the building ventilated”, according to the Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service.
A spokesperson said: “We were called at 10.35am on Tuesday to Conway Road, Knypersley, following reports of a chemical spill. Three appliances attended the scene alongside colleagues from Staffordshire Police and West Midlands Ambulance Service.”
They added: “Five people were taken to hospital by paramedics for precautionary checks.”
Biddulph High School and Sixth Form shared a post on Facebook which reads: “Earlier today, an issue was identified with a piece of science equipment, following our normal processes and procedures, emergency services attended.
“They have confirmed the site is safe for normal operations to continue.
“We are grateful for the swift and professional response of our staff and students and the support provided by the emergency services. The wellbeing and safety of our students and staff remain our highest priority.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments