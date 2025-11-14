Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

11 people in critical condition after dangerous gas leaks across Oklahoma parking lot

Dozens hospitalized and 11 in critical condition as chemical spill prompts evacuations
  • A tanker truck leaked dangerous anhydrous ammonia gas in a Holiday Inn Express & Suites car park in Weatherford, Oklahoma, on Wednesday night.
  • The incident led to 36 people being hospitalised, with 11 in critical condition, and prompted the evacuation of 500-600 residents.
  • The leak, caused by a faulty gasket on a truck carrying 25,000 pounds of the chemical, resulted in the closure of local schools and businesses.
  • Authorities have stopped the leak and are monitoring air quality, though cleanup efforts are expected to take several days.
  • Police are investigating the cause of the spill and advising residents to seek medical attention if they experience any symptoms of ammonia exposure.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in