11 people in critical condition after dangerous gas leaks across Oklahoma parking lot
- A tanker truck leaked dangerous anhydrous ammonia gas in a Holiday Inn Express & Suites car park in Weatherford, Oklahoma, on Wednesday night.
- The incident led to 36 people being hospitalised, with 11 in critical condition, and prompted the evacuation of 500-600 residents.
- The leak, caused by a faulty gasket on a truck carrying 25,000 pounds of the chemical, resulted in the closure of local schools and businesses.
- Authorities have stopped the leak and are monitoring air quality, though cleanup efforts are expected to take several days.
- Police are investigating the cause of the spill and advising residents to seek medical attention if they experience any symptoms of ammonia exposure.