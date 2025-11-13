Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A tanker truck leaked dangerous ammonia gas in an Oklahoma hotel parking lot Wednesday night, prompting dozens of people to be hospitalized, including 11 who were in critical condition.

Anhydrous ammonia leaked from a tanker truck in the parking lot of the Holiday Inn Express & Suites in Waterford, a small city about 70 miles west of Oklahoma City, around 10 p.m. Between 500 and 600 people were evacuated to a shelter early Thursday, while other residents living nearby were ordered to shelter in place.

Thirty-six people were hospitalized, including 11 who were in critical condition, KOCO reported.

Officials lifted a shelter-in-place order Thursday morning after firefighters wearing gas masks went door-to-door in the small city, waking people up and telling them to leave to avoid the fumes.

The tanker truck, which was carrying 25,000 pounds of anhydrous ammonia, suffered a spill as a result of a leaking gasket, according to KOCO. It was not immediately clear if all of the oil it was carrying had spilled.

open image in gallery Over 500 people were evacuated from a Holiday Inn Express & Suites in Oklahoma late Wednesday after a tanker truck spilled ammonia ( Google )

Anhydrous ammonia is a colorless gas that is used as a farm fertilizer to grow corn and wheat, but it can be deadly at high concentrations. Touching the chemical, either as a liquid or gas, can cause burns.

Authorities said the driver of the truck had parked it behind the Holiday Inn Express & Suites to get a room there for the night. Most of the victims were in the hotel where the leak happened, Weatherford Police Chief Angelo Orefice said, according to CNN.

The spill prompted nursing home residents to be evacuated and nearby public schools to shutter Thursday. The Southwestern Oklahoma State University also canceled in-person classes, though online classes were unaffected.

Cleanup of the spill could take several days, Orefice said.

“We pretty much got a lot of this stuff diluted right now,” Orefice said, adding that authorities were working with environmental issues. Authorities also said that the air quality was being monitored and the tanker truck was no longer leaking.

In the aftermath, police are now urging residents to stay vigilant for any symptoms they may have after ammonia exposure.

“We are asking the public to watch each other,” Orefice said. “If they’re having breathing problems, call 911 or go to the emergency room.”

An explosion at a hydrogen and nitrogen product plant in Mississippi last week also caused an anhydrous ammonia leak and forced nearby residents to evacuate their homes. No deaths or injuries were reported.

With reporting by the Associated Press.