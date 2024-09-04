Support truly

Around 70 firefighters are tackling a blaze at two flats on the ninth and 10th floors of a tower block in Catford, south-east London, London Fire Brigade (LFB) said.

An LFB statement said: “Ten fire engines and around 70 firefighters are tackling a fire at a block of flats on Rosenthal Road in Catford.

“Two flats on the ninth and 10th floors of the building are currently alight.

“The brigade’s 999 control officers have taken almost 50 calls to the blaze.

“The brigade was called at 12.51pm. Fire crews from Forest Hill, Greenwich, Deptford, Lee Green and surrounding fire stations are at the scene.

“The cause of the fire is not known at this time.”

More follows on this breaking news story....