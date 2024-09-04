✕ Close Grenfell Tower inquiry chairman says deaths of 72 people in the 2017 fire were ‘all avoidable’

Bereaved and survivors of the Grenfell Tower fire have said the inquiry’s final damning report shows they were “failed by calculated dishonesty and greed”.

Grenfell United, which represents some of the families, said Sir Martin Moore-Bick’s findings made it clear their lawyers were correct to tell the inquiry that corporate bodies, such as Kingspan, Celotex and Arconic, were “little better than crooks and killers”.

They criticised previous governments who they said “aided corporations, facilitating them to profit and dictate regulation” and called on some of the firms involved to be banned from government contracts.

Their statement also said that while the report is a “significant chapter” in the years since the fire, “justice has not been delivered” as they restated their call for police and prosecutors to “ensure that those who are truly responsible are held to account and brought to justice”.

It comes as around 70 firefighters tackled a blaze at two flats on the ninth and 10th floors of a tower block in south-east London.

The London Fire Brigade (LFB) said received more than 50 calls to the fire in Catford, as images on social media showed flames and smoke billowing from the building.

The LFB said the fire was under control as of around 2.15pm and there were no reports of any injuries.