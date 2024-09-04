Grenfell Tower inquiry - latest: Furious families demand justice as Catford flat fire breaks out hours later
Survivors of the blaze that killed 72 people have voiced their anger at the ‘seven-year delay to justice’
Bereaved and survivors of the Grenfell Tower fire have said the inquiry’s final damning report shows they were “failed by calculated dishonesty and greed”.
Grenfell United, which represents some of the families, said Sir Martin Moore-Bick’s findings made it clear their lawyers were correct to tell the inquiry that corporate bodies, such as Kingspan, Celotex and Arconic, were “little better than crooks and killers”.
They criticised previous governments who they said “aided corporations, facilitating them to profit and dictate regulation” and called on some of the firms involved to be banned from government contracts.
Their statement also said that while the report is a “significant chapter” in the years since the fire, “justice has not been delivered” as they restated their call for police and prosecutors to “ensure that those who are truly responsible are held to account and brought to justice”.
It comes as around 70 firefighters tackled a blaze at two flats on the ninth and 10th floors of a tower block in south-east London.
The London Fire Brigade (LFB) said received more than 50 calls to the fire in Catford, as images on social media showed flames and smoke billowing from the building.
The LFB said the fire was under control as of around 2.15pm and there were no reports of any injuries.
Met chief ‘cannot imagine’ how Grenfell families feel over lengthy police probe
A senior Metropolitan Police officer has said he “cannot imagine” how it feels for families and victims to wait for the outcome of a police investigation into the Grenfell Tower fire.
Those affected by the disaster face a wait of another year to 18 months from the report’s publication before they find out whether any criminal charges will be brought over the tragedy.
Speaking outside Scotland Yard on Wednesday, Metropolitan Police Deputy Assistant Commissioner Stuart Cundy said he “cannot imagine” the impact of such a long wait.
“I cannot imagine the impact of such a long criminal investigation and public inquiry, and what that impact is on those that are so deeply affected,” he said.
“But I’ve spoken to many of them at different times over the last seven years, they have my personal commitment, the commitment of the Met Police, that we will do everything that we can to secure justice for those who died.”
My colleague Alex Croft reports:
Seventy firefighters tackle fire in Catford high rise on day Grenfell report released
The London tower block fire comes on the day the Grenfell inquiry report was released
There was ‘systematic dishonesty’ in product testing and marketing
Pictured: Members of a support group for the next of kin and families hold press conference
Man who lost sister in Grenfell blaze says justice is owed to him
A man whose sister was killed in the Grenfell Tower tragedy has said the inquiry has delayed the justice owed to him and other bereaved families.
“No one has asked me if I wanted this inquiry”, Karim Khalloufi, whose sister Khadija was among the 72 who died, told a press conference in central London.
“Maybe I will die without having justice,” he added at the briefing given by members of a support group for the next of kin of some the 72 people killed in the tower block blaze in 2017.
Another victim’s relative told the event at the Royal Lancaster London hotel he wanted manslaughter charges to be brought, adding “nothing else will do”.
The Crown Prosecution Service has said decisions on potential criminal prosecutions are not expected for another two years.
‘We must all acknowledge the part we played’: Ex-PM Theresa May leads political apologies for Grenfell
The Independent’s Political Editor David Maddox reports:
We must all acknowledge the part we played’: Ex-PM May leads apologies for Grenfell’
Theresa May and Keir Starmer have led reactions from politicians to the damning report into the Grenfell Tower tragedy
Man who lost six family members in Grenfell voices his fury at the inquiry
Hisam Choucair, who lost six family members in the Grenfell Fire disaster, said watching witnesses “laugh” while giving evidence during the inquiry “burns me inside”.
Mr Choucair thanked the Grenfell Inquiry for its findings but said it had prevented prosecutions from being brought.
“This inquiry was forced on us,” he said at a briefing given by members of a support group for the next of kin in central London.
“It’s delayed the justice my family deserves.”
