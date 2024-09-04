Support truly

The tragic fire at Grenfell Tower that claimed the lives of 72 people was the culmination of decades of failure by successive governments and the construction industry, the damning final report has found.

The west London tower block was covered in combustible products because of the “systematic dishonesty” of firms who made and sold the cladding and insulation, inquiry chairman Sir Martin Moore-Bick said on Wednesday. He called out “deliberate and sustained” manipulation of fire-safety testing, misrepresentation of test data and misleading of the market.

The long-running inquiry into how the west London tower block became rapidly engulfed in flames found that manufacturers had engaged in “systematic dishonesty” which led the 24-storey building to be clad in combustible materials. The fire initially broke out shortly before 1am on 14 June 2017 as a result of a faulty fridge, but became the worst structural fire in Britain since the Blitz, with survivor groups saying that those involved have “blood on their hands”.

The fire at Grenfell Tower was the result of ‘decades of failure’, a report has found ( Natalie Oxford/AFP via Getty Ima )

Key findings of the 1,700 page report include:

A toxic relationship “fuelled by mistrust” had existed between residents and the Kensington and Chelsea Tenant Management Organisation (KCTMO), who were responsible for the running of Grenfell Tower.

Successive governments under David Cameron and Theresa May had received numerous warnings about the dangers of certain cladding materials between 2012 and 2017 but had failed to take heed.

Survivors felt they had been “comprehensively failed” by the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea council and their Tenant Management Organisation.

Emergency accommodation plans were “inconsistent”, with families crammed into one room and residents left sleeping in cars or on the grass.

The response of the government and local council was “muddled, slow, indecisive and piecemeal”, with little done to cater to people from diverse backgrounds, such as providing halal food for Muslims observing Ramadan.

There had been a “persistent indifference” to fire safety at Grenfell Tower with no finalised evacuation plan.

The 72 victims of the Grenfell fire. Not all of the families have shared images (PA) ( PA Media )

All of the victims of the Grenfell Tower disaster whose bodies were destroyed by fire were dead or unconscious by the time the flames reached them, the inquiry found.

Grenfell United, which represents some of the bereaved and survivors of the fire, have now demanded that some of the construction firms involved should be banned from government contracts.

By 2016, a year before the Grenfell fire, the government was “well aware” of the risks of using combustible cladding panels and insulation, particularly in high-rise buildings, “but failed to act on what it knew”.

Over 800 people were left homeless as a result, with the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea (RBKC) council’s leadership “wholly inadequate” to deal with the scale of the tragedy, leaving many to feel abandoned and helpless.

Survivors and local residents holding photographs of their missing or deceased loved ones

Families who had lost all their belongings were made to wait days to be allocated emergency accommodation in hotels, with little consideration to groups with particular needs, with one pregnant woman forced to sleep on the floor.

The second part of the inquiry, which began in November 2022, heard from a number of survivors who recalled “absolute chaos and confusion everywhere”, with the scene compared to a horror film or akin to a warzone.

One witness, Karim Mussilhy, said he had expected to see people in authority with high-visibility jackets, but saw no one, with little information available from RBKC in the immediate aftermath.

Many survivors and local residents slept in their cars, while others waited for hours for buses that they had been told would take them to a rest centre, but instead they were made to walk during the early hours to centres that had spontaneously opened nearby.

Residents from ‘The Walkways’, a number of low-rise buildings adjoining Grenfell Tower, were left wandering the estate throughout the early hours of the morning, while the allocation of accommodation was “confused and inconsistent”.

Survivors were left wandering the estate for hours before being allocated emergency accommodation ( AFP via Getty Images )

One resident described feeling like “cattle just coming through”, with interviews lacking in sensitivity and several survivors left distressed after being placed in high-rise rooms.

“The picture we saw was that of a vulnerable group of people facing not only the shock, grief and trauma of the fire itself but also, as an immediate priority, the need to satisfy the most basic of their daily needs. Survivors described it as living in limbo, with no space to heal,” the report said.

Meanwhile, the RBKC’s chief executive Nicholas Holgate, who acted as gold commander for the council’s response, had no clear plan and was “unduly concerned” for the council’s reputation. Mr Holgate has previously come under criticism for failing to hand over command to a London-wide group with more expertise until two days after the fatal fire.

A relationship characterised by “distrust, dislike, personal antagonism and anger” was found to have existed between the residents and the TMO since 2011, with occupants of Grenfell viewing the management as an “uncaring and bullying overlord”.

It was found that the TMO had failed to disclose to the local council the outcome of an independent and highly critical report on fire safety in 2013, and no fire strategy had been finalised for the tower, despite a consultant recommending this in 2009.

Survivor groups and family members have said that companies involved have ‘blood on their hands’ ( Flavio Valle )

Meanwhile, the London Fire Brigade was found to have failed to provide suitable training to their control operators on handling the magnitude of calls, causing confusion at the scene.

The organisation had failed to realise its shortcomings during the fatal Lakanal House fire in 2009, in which six people died in Camberwell, and suffered from a “chronic lack of effective management and leadership, combined with an undue emphasis on process”.

The report into phase one, which was published in October 2019, concluded that the tower’s cladding had not complied with building regulations and was the principal reason for the rapid spread of the blaze.

Inquiry chairman Sir Martin Moore-Bick and two other panel members have now found that “unscrupulous manufacturers” had engaged in deliberate and sustained strategies to manipulate testing processes, misrepresent data and mislead the market.

Britain Grenfell Fire ( Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

This included the firm Arconic Architectural Products who sold rainscreen panels in the external wall, and “deliberately concealed” the dangers of their product from 2005 until after the Grenfell fire.

Other companies such as Kingspan, which provided insulation, had not withdrawn their product from the market despite “disastrous” tests in 2007 and 2008, and their own concern about its fire performance.

The building products company has already apologised for “process and conduct shortcomings” identified during the inquiry.

In response, the group Grenfell United said: “Today marks the conclusion of a painful six years listening to the evidence of the deaths of 54 adults and 18 children, our loved ones, neighbours and friends. It is a significant chapter in the journey to truth, justice and change. But justice has not been delivered.

It took 24 hours for firefighters to extinguish the blaze ( Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

“The inquiry report reveals that whenever there’s a clash between corporate interest and public safety, governments have done everything they can to avoid their responsibilities to keep people safe. The system isn’t broken, it was built this way.”

In May, the Metropolitan Police said their investigators need until the end of 2025 to finalise their inquiry, and prosecutors will then need a year to decide whether charges can be brought.

Bereaved and survivors have described that wait, which could stretch to a decade after the catastrophic fire, as “unbearable”.

The report comes just over a week after a major fire in east London at a block which had been undergoing work to have cladding removed as a result of what happened at Grenfell.

The non-fatal Dagenham blaze, coming so many years after the 2017 fire, prompted fierce criticism from various quarters including bereaved and survivors group Grenfell United, which said it showed the “painfully slow progress of remediation across the country, and a lack of urgency for building safety as a whole”.