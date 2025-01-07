Urgent search and rescue operation for two Britons missing in the Dolomites

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An urgent search and rescue operation is underway for two British men who have gone missing on a hiking trip in the Dolomites.

Samuel Harris, 35, and Aziz Ziriat, 36, from London, were last heard from on 1 January after sending messages home from the mountainous Trentino region in northern Italy.

On New Year’s Day, Mr Ziriat sent his girlfriend videos of the hut they were staying at, called Casina Dosson, and there was no contact after that.

Friends and family grew worried when the pair did not check in for their flight, which arrived in London on Monday night.

Alpine Rescue, Guardia di Finanza Rescue, Carabinieri and the local fire brigade are all involved in the search but due to recent snowfall teams say they are having difficulty reaching the area.

Joseph Sheppard, a close friend of both Mr Ziriat and Mr Harris, was supposed to join them on their hike but was unable to in the end due to an injury. He last heard from them just before Christmas when he messaged to wish them a good trip.

open image in gallery Tione Di Trento in Italy ( Getty )

Mr Sheppard said he expected that they wouldn’t be in regular contact as there wouldn’t be much signal and their phone batteries would die, but his worries intensified when he found out they didn’t make their flight back home.

He told The Independent: “They are the two loveliest people you’d ever meet in your life. They are warm people and everyone gravitates towards them – they both know how to make everyone feel special.

“I’m just so scared now – we all are.”

In a direct message to his two friends, Mr Sheppard said: “You need to know how loved you are by everyone here. So whatever situation you are in, and whatever the consequences, please know that you are loved by everyone for eternity.”

open image in gallery Samuel Harris, 35, and Aziz Ziriat, 36 ( Handout )

Authorities said it is unusual for hikers to go missing at this time of the year. Friends of the two men are flying out to the region from London this evening.

Appeals for information on the two men have also been posted on social media, including by Crystal Palace Football Club, where Mr Ziriat works.

A message on Crystal Palace’s official X (Twitter) account read: "A member of the Palace For Life staff and his friend have been missing since 1st January in the Dolomites.

"If anyone knows the area, is able to support further or has any information that will help, please call 999 and reference CAD 0197/07 Jan25."

Mustafa Suleyman, the chief executive of Microsoft’s AI division, also issued an appeal online on Tuesday.

In a post on LinkedIn, he wrote: “I urgently need your help! Two of my friends have gone missing whilst hiking in the Dolomites. We know they were near Casina Dosson Tione Di Trento, near Riva Del Garda, on Lake Garda.”

An FCDO spokesperson said: “We are supporting the families of two British nationals who are reported missing in northern Italy and are in contact with the local authorities.”

