The second safe haven built by The Independent’s Brick by Brick campaign for women fleeing domestic abuse has been completed, providing a “lifeline” for families in need.

The purpose-built safe house is now ready for its family to move in, weeks after the keys for the first home were handed over.

The new houses, built by Persimmon Homes, were funded by The Independent’s hugely successful campaign, launched in partnership with leading domestic abuse charity Refuge last September.

When the initial target of £300,000 was reached after just a month of fundraising, The Independent decided to build a second house as more than £585,000 was raised by our generous readers.

The campaign was backed by politicians, royalty and celebrities, including the Queen, Sir Keir Starmer, Dame Helen Mirren, Dame Joanna Lumley, Olivia Colman, Victoria Derbyshire, Andi Oliver, David Morrissey and Sir Patrick Stewart.

open image in gallery The new houses were funded by The Independent ’s hugely successful campaign, launched in partnership with leading domestic abuse charity Refuge last September ( Joel Goodman/The Independent )

The Independent’s editor-in-chief, Geordie Greig, said: “It is brilliant news that The Independent’s Brick by Brick campaign now has a second house funded and built for women desperately in need of sanctuary.

“I feel enormous gratitude to our donors and our charity partner, Refuge.

“This house is a lifeline for abused women. To build a permanent sanctuary makes all of us at The Independent feel great pride and joy that this safe house is available forever, offering rescue and respite to women whose lives are at risk.”

The identical homes are built in a secret location to protect survivors and look exactly the same as those surrounding them, to ensure their occupants don’t feel isolated.

open image in gallery The prime minister said The Independent’s Brick by Brick campaign ‘tackles a central issue’ ( The Independent )

They are both finished with a living room, open-plan kitchen, dining room, a garden and two double-sized bedrooms with built-in cupboard storage space.

After the 10,946 bricks were laid, an all-female team of decorators added the finishing touches to the properties with bright colours to make the house a true home for those seeking refuge.

Crucially, the semi-detached homes also include a number of safety features, including CCTV, a fireproof letter box and enhanced locking mechanisms on windows and doors.

The Brick by Brick campaign was launched in September 2024 in response to the nationwide domestic abuse crisis.

Thousands of women across the UK face danger in their own homes, but a woman is turned away from a refuge every two hours due to a lack of space.

open image in gallery After the 10,946 bricks were laid, an all-female team of decorators added the finishing touches to the properties to make it a true home for those seeking refuge ( Refuge )

The Independent heard testimony from a range of survivors, including women who were beaten and had lost children, friends and jobs.

The project would not have been possible without the generous donations from readers and other backers, including The Julia Rausing Trust and Nationwide.

Prominent figures publicly supported the campaign, including the Queen, who also made a donation and described such safe spaces as “vital in providing a lifeline to those at their lowest ebb”.

Praising the campaign on the completion of the second home, the prime minister said: “Congratulations to The Independent for its work on this wonderful project.

“When I first backed Brick by Brick, I said I wanted the campaign to go on and get bigger and bigger – and now it is.

“No one should be forced to choose between staying in danger or facing the streets. A second Brick by Brick safe home means more women and children can escape abuse and rebuild their lives with dignity and security.

open image in gallery Both semi-detached homes include a number of safety features including CCTV, a fireproof letter box and enhanced locking mechanisms on windows and doors ( Joel Goodman/The Independent )

“My government has a commitment to halve violence against women and girls and we will need to pull every lever across society to make this happen, which is why I am so proud of campaigns like this that show what we can achieve when we stand together.”

Actor Olivia Colman, a Refuge ambassador who supported the campaign, said: “Together, we supported Refuge and The Independent’s Brick by Brick appeal, as every woman and child deserves to live safely, free from the horrors of domestic abuse. We haven’t just built two houses, we have created homes that will save lives. Thank you.”

She was joined by fellow Refuge ambassador, Sir Patrick Stewart, who said the campaign sent a “powerful message” that we as a society “will not tolerate domestic abuse”.

“We must continue to join forces to support the millions of women and children who are subjected to domestic abuse every day,” he said.

Survivors, including those with older children, will be free to bring pets with them, something that many refuges are unable to accommodate.

Refuge staff will provide emotional support and legal advice to the families, and will help women with safety preparations, budgeting, debt planning, benefits applications and finding nurseries and schools.

open image in gallery To help the house feel more welcoming, the team used bright colours to help ‘ignite that feeling of wellbeing, freedom and moving on’ ( Refuge )

Gemma Sherrington, CEO of Refuge said: “With the first of these houses already occupied, this week we welcomed a survivor to the second – a powerful reminder of the life-changing impact the Brick by Brick campaign has had.

“These two houses – which offer safety and freedom to women who would otherwise not be able to access traditional refuges – are already saving lives.

“As a result of the incredible support shown for this campaign, countless women and their children will now have somewhere safe to call home, where they can begin to rebuild their lives free from fear.”

Anthony Vigor, chair of the trustees for the Persimmon Charitable Foundation, said: “We are delighted to be handing over the keys to the first Refuge home built by Persimmon. It has been a real privilege to be involved with this project and the life-changing benefits it will deliver. Everyone has a right to feel safe, and we are pleased that this home will shortly become a much-needed sanctuary for a family surviving domestic abuse.”

It's not too late to support Refuge and to help more survivors find their freedom. Donations will be spent on Refuge’s lifesaving work housing survivors of domestic abuse. Donate to Refuge | Help Stop Domestic Violence.

The national domestic abuse helpline offers support for women on 0808 2000 247, or you can visit the Refuge website. There is a dedicated men’s advice line on 0808 8010 327