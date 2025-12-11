Bonnie Blue endorses Nigel Farage as she claims there are ‘too many people in the UK’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Bonnie Blue has declared her support for Reform UK as the controversial adult content creator faces 15 years in prison in Bali.

The 26-year-old, whose real name is Tia Billinger, has said she “stands with Nigel Farage” over what she calls his “sensible positions” on immigration and inheritance tax.

Though admitting she is “not knowledgeable about politics”, she said the “UK is very messed up”.

open image in gallery Billinger was banned from OnlyFans earlier this year after reportedly having sex with 1,057 men in just 12 hours ( Rob Parfitt/Channel 4 )

“The tax system is terrible and it’s smart to leave if you have money. There are too many people here, we are too accommodating, and it is causing problems,” she wrote in The Spectator.

“I worked for the NHS, and most people have no idea where the money goes.”

She added: “You shouldn’t have to pay any inheritance tax, as you’ve already been taxed on that money. When my grandad died, it was particularly sad because he was too young for my grandma to receive his pension. That’s disgusting. Reform has sensible positions on immigration and inheritance tax, so I stand with Nigel Farage.”

open image in gallery The content creator known for her controversial stunts arrives at in immigration office in Bali days after her arrest on suspicion of breaking local morality laws ( AFP via Getty )

Ms Billinger is known for controversial stunts, and was banned from OnlyFans earlier this year after making headlines for reportedly having sex with 1,057 men in just 12 hours.

She was arrested in Bali on suspicion of breaking local morality laws last Thursday, and could face up to 15 years in jail or a £270,000 fine over alleged pornography offences.

Indonesia has strict laws banning the production, distribution and public display of pornographic material, with harsher penalties for offences involving minors.

The police raid on a rental studio followed public complaints that she had hired a bus to travel around the resort island to film explicit material during “schoolies week”, an Australian post-high-school celebration.

open image in gallery Bonnie Blue could face up to 15 years in jail or a £270,000 fine over alleged pornography offences ( Instagram/@bonnie_blue_xox )

Ms Billinger was released, but her passport remained seized, and she was transferred to immigration authorities for further interrogation.

In addition to explaining her political views, Ms Billinger gave an insight into her thoughts on Christmas and the royal family to The Spectator.

She wrote: “I watched The Crown until Kate and William appeared. They seem fine. I like Harry. He chose to step away and for that I give him a lot of credit. Everyone is opinionated about Meghan, but it’s nice that they have been able to distance themselves.”