OnlyFans creator Bonnie Blue detained in Bali over alleged pornography offences

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

OnlyFans creator Bonnie Blue has been detained in Indonesia for allegedly producing pornographic content in violation of the Muslim-majority country’s morality laws.

Ms Blue, 26, a British content creator whose real name is Tia Bilinger, faces a maximum sentence of 15 years in jail and a fine of about £270,000 if convicted.

The creator, known for organising controversial sex “challenges” with large groups of young men, was arrested during a police raid on a rental studio in Bali on Thursday.

The raid followed public complaints that she had hired a bus to travel around the resort island to film explicit material during “Schoolies Week”, a post-high-school celebration similar to Freshers’ Week in the UK, with more than a dozen men.

Her group included at least 17 male tourists aged 19 to 40, of British and Australian nationalities, police said.

The police released 14 of them, all Australians, without charge, but held an Australian man and two Britons in custody a little longer.

Ms Blue was also released but her passport remained seized, and she was transferred to immigration authorities for further interrogation over the next 48 hours.

Police said Ms Blue’s group were allegedly creating “content containing pornographic or immoral elements”.

Indonesia has strict laws banning the production, distribution and public display of pornographic material, with harsher penalties for offences involving minors.

Authorities said they seized “School Bonnie Blue” outfits, cameras, condoms, flash drives, lubricant, pink necklaces, and two sheets of Viagra pills from the studio.

“It is suspected that the place was used by the alleged perpetrator to produce pornographic videos,” Badung police chief M Arif Batubara told reporters.

Ms Blue was visiting Indonesia for the first time, according to intelligence and immigration enforcement office chief Raja Ulul Azmi, as reported by DetikBali.

He said Ms Blue and her group had obtained visas on arrival in Bali, a facility available to foreigners travelling to Indonesia for tourism.

Ms Blue, one Australian man and two Britons were due to be questioned further on Wednesday, he added.

Mr Raja Ulul said officials were deciding how to proceed with the case that was being handled by the immigration department as well as the Bali police.

Ms Blue had announced her Bali visit on social media, writing: “Hey boys, those that’re going to Schoolies and to those who are barely legal, cannot wait to meet you – and I’m in Bali, so you know exactly what that means.”

Ms Blue is known for performing controversial stunts. She previously made headlines for reportedly sleeping with 1,057 men in just 12 hours, a claim that, if verified, would surpass the record set in 2004 by Lisa Sparxxx, who had sex with 919 men in 24 hours.