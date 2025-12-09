Bonnie Blue faces 15 years in jail after arrest in Bali over pornography charges
- British OnlyFans creator Bonnie Blue, whose real name is Tia Billinger, has been detained in Indonesia for allegedly producing pornographic content.
- Ms Billinger, 26, faces a maximum sentence of 15 years in jail and a fine of approximately £270,000 if convicted under Indonesia's strict morality laws.
- Her arrest in Bali followed public complaints that she had hired a bus to film explicit material with over a dozen young men during 'schoolies week'.
- Police raided a rental studio, seizing items including 'schoolBonnie Blue' outfits and cameras, and subsequently transferred Ms Billinger to immigration authorities, with her passport seized.
- Ms Billinger, known for controversial stunts, had announced her Bali visit on social media, hinting at explicit activities with attendees.