Several people including child die trying to cross Channel

The child died after being ‘trampled’ at the bottom of a boat crossing the English Channel, officials say

Tom Watling
Saturday 05 October 2024 08:30
Comments
(Independent)

A child is among several people who have died attempting to cross the English Channel, French interior minister Bruno Retailleau has reported.

The official said the child was “trampled to death in a boat” trying to reach England. He described the incident as a “terrible tragedy”.

Local newspaper La Voix Du Nord suggested at least four migrants had died across two separate incidents.

“Today several people died trying to cross the Channel,” wrote Mr Retailleau on X, formerly Twitter.

“A child was trampled to death in a boat. A terrible tragedy that must make us all aware of the tragedy that is unfolding.

“The people smugglers have the blood of these people on their hands and our government will intensify the fight against these mafias who are getting rich by organizing these crossings of death.”

A local official is due to give a press conference in Calais later addressing the deaths.

This is a breaking news story. More to follow ...

