Best and worst cities to be a dog in the UK revealed

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Dogs may appear to have the rare ability to remain joyful no matter where they live – but detailed new research has found that some places are raising happier dogs than others.

In a wide-ranging study, Dogs Trust has found that a dog’s quality of life varies by region, revealing the places where Britain’s dogs are at their happiest.

Surveying over 5,000 dog owners, the charity’s ‘Happy Place index’ report used a sophisticated criteria matrix to draw its findings.

While no region scored particularly low – Britain truly is a great place to be a dog – some were clear favourites amongst canines. Top of the table was Plymouth, with a ‘Canine Happiness Score’ of 7.26 out of 10, followed by Liverpool (7.21) and Belfast (7.20).

At the lower end of the table was Cambridge, with a still respectable score of 6.32. Joining it in the lower leagues is Bristol (6.65) and Durham (6.71).

Explaining the findings, the Dogs Trust report said: “The highest-scoring regions are not necessarily the most affluent or urban, but those that combine community, routine, and outdoor access.”

“Conversely, it could be argued that large metropolitan areas – despite offering better veterinary and training services – face structural constraints: time pressure, limited green space, and smaller homes.”

“In short, the UK’s dogs are loved and well cared for everywhere, but their daily experience varies subtly with the rhythms of geography and lifestyle.”

To draw the findings, Dogs Trust asked thousands of dog owners across the country how they cared for their pets, and assessing the answers against three key elements of a dog’s life.

The first was “animal goods,’ accounting for 40 per cent of the total score. This covered the basics of physical wellbeing, like routine vet visits.

Dogs Trust has found that a dog’s quality of life varies by region ( Getty Images )

Next was ‘social goods’, also worth 40 per cent, which measured companionship. This considers how often a dog was left alone, the amount of time spent with its owner, and how much the pet is incorporated into everyday activities.

Finally, ‘individual goods’, worth only 20 per cent considers that each dog is different, evaluating how well owners felt they understood their dog’s personality.

No matter the location, owners were overwhelmingly devoted to their canine friends. Nearly three quarters (72 per cent) said they took more steps to support their dog’s health than their own, while over two-thirds (67 per cent) admitted to cancelling plans because they preferred staying at home with their dog.

Dr Rob Christley, PhD, honorary professor at the University of Liverpool and head of research at Dogs Trust, said: “It’s important to note that there always has to be a last place, but this does not equate to failure.

“In fact, all regions having a score of over 6/10 demonstrates the nation has an excellent understanding of what it means to provide a Happy Place for their dogs. With opportunity for improvement, we can all work together to rise up the ranks with no better incentive than even happier dogs”.