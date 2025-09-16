Renters reform bill could result in one million new pet owners

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Almost half of renters would choose to get a pet if new proposed new rules for landlords come into effect, a new survey has suggested.

The Renters’ Rights bill, introduced to Parliament this time last year in September 2024, aimed to improve conditions for private tenants, including pet ownership.

Under the new rules, landlords who want to deny a tenant’s request for a pet will need to provide a valid and fair reason as to why.

Over two-fifths of renters (42 per cent) would choose to get an animal when the bill takes effect, including people who previously had their pet request denied or said they would request one in future, according to a survey by Go Compare pet insurance.

This is estimated to allow one million more households across the country to have pets when the bill is due to come into effect between October 2025 and January 2026.

England’s new pet owners are likely to be closely divided between cats and dogs, with more than half (56 per cent) wanting a cat, whilst 52 per cent would opt for a dog.

Lorna Winter, Director of the UK Dog Behaviour and Training Charter, said: “The new Renters’ Rights Bill is a huge step forward for dog lovers and responsible pet ownership. For too long, many renters have faced uncertainty or blanket refusals when asking to bring a puppy or dog into their home.

“By ensuring landlords cannot unreasonably withhold consent, and by introducing pet damage insurance, the Bill gives tenants a fairer chance to experience the joy and lifelong benefits of sharing their home with a dog.”

The government previously scrapped plans which would allow landlords in England to charge an extra three weeks’ deposit for keeping pets. They also dropped the requirement for renters to have to purchase pet damage insurance.

According to the survey, 8 per cent said they didn’t plan to buy any pet insurance while a further 18% were undecided. If those owners choose not to get cover, it would equate to around 269,000 additional households that do not have pet insurance.

Rhys Jones, pet insurance expert at Go.Compare, said: “Seeing the Renters’ Rights Bill introduced was a really positive step for tenants in the private rental sector, as it will hopefully give them more security and stability, and improve overall conditions.”

“Measures like this one, making it easier for renters to keep pets, will also help to make renting a more comfortable and flexible housing option for many.”