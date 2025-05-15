UK requests return to EU’s freedom of movement – for pets

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The government is seeking to rejoin the EU’s pet passport scheme as part of its Brexit reset talks, The Independent understands.

Hundreds of thousands of British travellers took their pets on holiday to the EU every year before the UK left the pet passport scheme at the end of the Brexit transition period in January 2021.

Now, British travellers must microchip their pets, vaccinate them against rabies, and obtain an animal health certificate – which can cost up to £200.

The UK’s Brexit reset negotiators have pushed for British cats and dogs to regain freedom of movement within the bloc, as first reported by The Telegraph.

In order to obtain the agreement on sanitary and phytosanitary (SPS) regulations and re-enter the pet passport programme, the government is expected to give in to EU demands for a long-term agreement on fish.

A government source told The Independent: “Nothing is agreed until everything is agreed.”

open image in gallery The UK has pushed for British cats and dogs to regain freedom of movement within the EU ( Getty/iStock )

Brexit has disrupted closely linked supply chains in the food and farming sector that once relied on shared EU rules, according to the Centre for Inclusive Trade Policy.

Before leaving the EU, the UK benefitted from strong regulatory alignment that made trade much easier. Now, the UK is treated as a “third country”, creating new rules and barriers for British businesses trading with the EU.

The think tank said the EU has brought in tougher rules in areas like pesticides and hazardous substances—rules the UK has not followed. However, it noted that the UK has introduced higher animal welfare standards than the EU.

The government has previously said it is seeking to negotiate an SPS agreement to “prevent unnecessary border checks and help tackle the cost of food”.

open image in gallery Sir Keir Starmer has said he wants to ‘reset’ relations with the EU after Brexit ( PA Wire )

The EU pet passport is a simple, one-time document that is valid for life, as long as rabies vaccinations are up to date.

According to the existing regulations, owners who want to travel to the EU must get an animal health certificate from a veterinarian no more than ten days before departure.

A dog is only eligible for that if it receives tapeworm treatment one to five days before departure.

In addition to being required to have a rabies vaccination, dogs, cats, and ferrets must wait at least three weeks following the initial dose before travelling on vacation with their owners.

It comes as prime minister Sir Keir Starmer will host the president of the European Council, Antonio Costa, and the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, on Monday. It is expected a reset deal will be announced then.

However, The Independent understands the negotiations have encountered some last-minute problems with EU member states angry that a draft communique presented to them by the commission does not include big enough concessions from the UK on fishing and student fees.

EU states also appear to be pressing for Britain to accept the authority of the European Court of Justice (ECJ), according to the Financial Times.

The deal with the EU could also include alignment to EU rules and regulations to ease trade barriers and a youth mobility scheme for 18 to 40-year-olds based on the one the UK has with countries like Australia.