Keir Starmer’s optimism that he is on the cusp of landing a “superb deal” with the EU has taken a blow after eleventh-hour problems in the talks.

The Independent understands that EU member states are angry that a draft communique presented to them by the commission does not include big enough concessions from the UK on fishing and student fees.

They also appear to be pressing for Britain to accept the authority of the European Court of Justice (ECJ), as first reported in the Financial Times.

But with universities warning that they could be bankrupted by having to lower fees for EU students, a UK government spokeswoman has insisted the government will negotiate “in the national interest.”

She said: "These are EU internal draft texts. No final agreement has been made. We are not providing a running commentary on our discussions with the EU, these are ongoing and cover a wide range of issues.

open image in gallery Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will meet for a summit on May 19 (Justin Tallis/PA) ( PA Wire )

“We have been clear that we will always act in the national interest to secure the best outcomes for the UK."

The last-minute row in the talks has echoes of the late hitches in trying to agree a withdrawal agreement after the EU referendum in 2016 until the UK finally left in 2020.

It came as France’s Emmanuel Macron said the EU must “reshape and completely reinvent” the relationship with the UK post-Brexit.

Meanwhile, a senior figure in the UK government said that the deal due to be unveiled on Monday at a summit in London would be “superb”.

There was a warning a new deal would anger both Brexiteers and Rejoiners but would include alignment to EU rules and regulations to ease trade barriers and a youth mobility scheme for 18 to 40-year-olds based on the one the UK has with countries like Australia.

The reset deal is supposed to be the third piece in a major shift on UK trade following deals this month with India and the US. They are seen as essential to Starmer’s plans for economic growth and the prime minister has the Gulf states as his next target for a major agreement to unleash billions in investment.

However, EU member states are pushing for much bigger concessions on fishing and student fees which they want reduced to the same level as the £9,535 UK students pay.

An EU diplomat told the FT: “We are all unhappy with missing progress, especially on youth mobility . . . and how the British demand wide-ranging concessions without offering anything in return.”

open image in gallery Cabinet Office minister Nick Thomas-Symonds has led the UK delegation (Lucy North/PA) ( PA Wire )

It is understood that even landlocked EU states are angered by the refusal to allow for greater fishing in British waters, although it is understood that the UK offered a time-limited and renewable access scheme.

It is reported that the draft text also includes a “dispute resolution mechanism with an independent arbitration panel that ensures that the European Court of Justice (ECJ) is the “ultimate authority for all questions of EU law”.

The UK would be invited “at an early stage” to discuss proposed EU rules and would be part of the “decision shaping” process, but would have no vote or veto over changes.

But a UK government source said: “The ECJ role in arbitration between the EU and other countries is advisory. Any rulings are the decision of the independent arbitration court, not the ECJ.”