New research finds pets might not actually improve your wellbeing

People often turn to pets to boost their mood and find companionship. Improving well-being and reducing loneliness are among the most cited reasons for adopting an animal companion.

But even though the belief that pets bring many benefits to their owners is widespread, research shows that having a pet is not a panacea for bolstering human psychological well-being.

Despite this, pets are often portrayed in the news and on social media as effective solutions to reduce stress and loneliness, reflecting a popular belief in their health benefits. This can lead people to adopt pets without fully considering the responsibilities and demands involved, which can have negative consequences for both themselves and their pets.

As social psychologists studying human-pet relationships, we take a more nuanced approach, examining when, how and for whom pets can — or cannot — enhance well-being.

What the research says

Many studies have found that pet owners are less anxious, lonely and stressed out compared to people who don’t have pets. Pet owners also report being more satisfied with their lives.

These studies often catch our attention because they tap into something many of us believe: that our pets are good for us. This type of research offers reassurance and validates the deep bond we may feel with our animal companions. But they only tell one side of the story.

Other studies have found no significant link between pet ownership and human well-being. In other words, people with pets don’t necessarily report higher well-being, nor do they have better mental health than those without pets.

Our research into pet ownership in Canada during the COVID-19 pandemic was surprising: it found that owning a pet was generally associated with lower well-being and mental health.

open image in gallery The connection between having a pet and feeling good isn’t so straightforward ( PA )

The study included both pet owners and those without pets, aiming to compare the two groups on various well-being indicators during the pandemic. Pet owners reported lower well-being than non-pet owners during that time, including higher levels of loneliness.

These inconsistencies across different studies show that the connection between having a pet and feeling good isn’t so straightforward. Our study indicated some of these complexities. For example, compared to owners of other pets, dog owners reported higher well-being.

To make sense of these mixed findings, researchers have started to look more closely at the nature of the relationship between owners and their pets. This approach may help us better understand the factors that influence whether pet ownership is beneficial for our well-being.

The quality of the connection

Just like our relationships with people, our bond with pets is complex. Many aspects of this connection can influence how much we benefit from it. It’s not just having a pet that counts, but how we bond and interact with them.

For example, owners who experience anxiety about being away from their pets or question their pet’s affection — reflecting an insecure attachment to a pet — also report feeling more depressed. Perceiving our pets as less understanding or more insensitive to our needs is also associated with higher levels of depression, anxiety and loneliness.

In contrast, the more people feel that they share characteristics with their pets (for example, loyalty, a mutual love of sleeping), the more likely they are to report higher well-being. Pets are also perceived as living in the present, not dwelling on the past or worrying about the future. Interacting with our animal companions mindfully can help us focus on the present moment as well, which also promotes greater well-being.

By nurturing the positive aspects of our relationships with pets and working through the more difficult ones, we may ease the stress associated with some of the challenges of caring for them, including the financial resources required or the anxiety we feel when they get sick.

Some challenges of pet ownership

In fact, pet ownership comes with responsibilities and challenges that don’t seem to be discussed as often as the benefits. These more difficult aspects of caring for a pet can sometimes be emotionally distressing and negatively impact a pet owner’s psychological well-being.

Having pets, no matter how much we love them, requires time, energy and financial resources. For some, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, this responsibility may represent an additional source of stress. In our study, pet ownership was linked to lower well-being among women and among those with two or more children at home — groups already facing increased child-care and household demands.

open image in gallery Having pets, no matter how much we love them, requires time, energy and financial resources ( Getty )

Similarly, pet ownership was associated with lower well-being for people who were unemployed or in less stable forms of employment (for example, students, homemakers). Limited financial resources may have made pet care more challenging.

Likewise, having to care for a sick animal can be emotionally distressing for the owners. Caregivers of chronically sick dogs report feeling hopeless and powerless, especially when they cannot help to alleviate their dogs’ suffering.

Other factors, such as the pet’s behavioural problems and the grief experienced after losing a pet, can also be difficult for owners. For those contemplating adoption, it’s important to take these realities into account to make an informed decision.

Meeting our pets’ needs

There are many important factors to consider when welcoming a new animal companion into our homes. Above all, we need to ensure we have the time, energy and resources to meet their needs.

Choosing a pet carefully, based on what we realistically can offer and on reliable information about their characteristics and needs, gives us the best chance of having a positive and successful relationship.

Supporting our pets’ needs can also improve our own well-being as owners, showing the potential for mutually beneficial interspecies relationships. But when those needs are not met, both pets and their owners can end up feeling stressed and unwell.

When considering adopting a pet, it’s important to ask: why do we want a pet? If the idea is to improve psychological well-being, our research suggests we might need to think again.

Christophe Gagné is a PhD candidate in Psychology at the Université du Québec à Montréal (UQAM).

Catherine Amiot is a Professor in Psychology at the Université du Québec à Montréal (UQAM).

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.