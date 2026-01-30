Bayeux tapestry move ‘at risk’ due to UK potholes

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Bayeux tapestry’s high-profile loan to the British Museum risks damaging the ancient relic because of the condition of Britain’s roads, according to reports.

French conservationists have filed a legal challenge to plans championed by Emmanuel Macron to transport the priceless 11th-century work from Bayeux in Normandy, France, where it has been on display for many centuries, to be shown at the British Museum as part of a nine-month exhibition.

In the documents seen by The Telegraph, the conservationists reportedly warn specifically about the “vibrations and shocks” that the fragile relic will face on the journey to London.

Experts from French heritage group Sites and Monuments said jolts and bumps in the roads, including potholes, could generate vibrations that risk ripping the cloth apart, according to the report. They also warn the French president made an “error of judgement” in his decision to transport the tapestry to the UK, citing a 2022 report that named “breaks in the load, a defect on a road (sudden change in level, hole in the surface, etcetera)” as “examples of shock sources” that could risk damage to the work.

The group’s president said: “If [the roads] are in poor condition, that is obviously not a good thing.”

open image in gallery The Bayeux Tapestry is due to go on display at the British Museum next year ( PA )

He added: “The risks are those associated with handling the tapestry and the vibrations during a long journey. They must be limited to the bare minimum.”

The 70-metre-long medieval relic is said to be insured for £800m by the UK government for the duration of the loan. But its movement has garnered concern from art critics and conservationists over the tapestry’s fragile state.

David Hockney, one of the UK’s greatest painters, has previously slammed plans to move the fragile, 1,000-year-old artefact as “madness” and “too big a risk” to take.

open image in gallery The tapestry depicts 58 scenes of the battle in which William the Conqueror took the English throne ( Reuters )

“Why does a London museum which prides itself on conserving and preserving great art want to gamble on the survival of the most important art image of scale in Europe?” he asked. “It is madness. I am not afraid to speak up for art. It is something that has defined my life for more than eight decades.”

Writing exclusively in The Independent, he warned any movement of the relic’s wool embroidery threads puts it in danger of “tearing, stitch loss and distortion of the fabric”.

A petition started in August by art historian Didier Rykner protesting the decision to move it to the UK has garnered more than 77,000 signatories.

At the time, the British Museum said its conservation and collections management team was experienced at handling and caring for this type of material and was working with colleagues in France on the tapestry’s display.