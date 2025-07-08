Bayeux Tapestry to be loaned to England for first time

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Bayeux Tapestry is set to be displayed in the British Museum for the first time, it can be revealed.

The announcement of the loan of the 70-metre-long, medieval tapestry, which chronicles the Norman Conquest of 1066, will be made to coincide with French President Emmanuel Macron’s state visit to the UK.

It is believed the tapestry, one of the world's most famous pieces of medieval art, will be temporarily swapped for the Anglo-Saxon treasures of the Sutton Hoo ship burial.

open image in gallery The tapestry depicts Harold Godwinson, the last Anglo-Saxon king, taking an arrow to the eye during the Battle of Hastings

The excavation of Sutton Hoo, in Suffolk, found what is reportedly the 1,400-year-old burial of a king. The find included golden coins, a sword, a shield, and an iron helmet symbolic of the Anglo-Saxon period.

The Bayeux tapestry, believed to have been completed by English embroiderers, has been held in France since it was first created in the years after the 1066 Battle of Hastings.

Once displayed in Paris at the request of Napoleon, the ancient tapestry has spent the last 42 years in the Bayeux Museum in northern France. The museum is closing in September this year to undergo refurbishment for two years, after which the tapestry is due to return to Bayeux.

The reported deal concludes a loan plan first announced in 2018 by then-prime minister Theresa May. The agreement was repeatedly delayed due to concerns over the condition of the tapestry, which requires specific conditions to preserve it.

Sir Keir Starmer said in May that his government had spent months negotiating the donation with Paris.

open image in gallery The Battle of Hastings, as portrayed in the Bayeux Tapestry ( )

At the time, the prime minister described the tapestry as a “unique treasure” and “a symbol of the deep ties between Britain and France”.

The tapestry is one of the most precious pieces of 11th-century heritage and is listed as one of nearly 600 items in UNESCO’s Memory of the World register. It has been regarded as a historic monument since 1840.

There have been three British requests for the tapestry to be loaned to the UK, none of which have been successful.

The first time was in 1931, when London’s Burlington House requested the tapestry for an exhibition on French art. Then in 1953, for Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation, and later in 1966 on the 900th anniversary of the Battle of Hastings. The Victoria and Albert Museum and Westminster Abbey both hoped to display the tapestry.