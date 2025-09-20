Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Bayeux Tapestry has started its secret journey to the British Museum where it will temporarily be put on display for nine months, according to reports.

The priceless eleventh century work, which depicts the Norman Conquest in 1066, was removed on Friday from the Bayeux Museum in Normandy where it has been on display since 1983.

It was later transported a quarter of a mile away at the Baron Gérard Museum of Art and History, where it will be stored for the next few months before crossing the Channel.

The artefact will go on display in London in September next year, marking the first time it has been on British soil since its creation. President Macron announced the move in July during his state visit to Britain, sparking anger in France.

open image in gallery The Bayeux Tapestry is due to go on display at the British Museum next year ( PA Media )

It is believed that the Bayeux Tapestry, which is 70 metres long and has 58 scenes, was first made by nuns in Canterbury. The loan was made possible because the museum, purpose-built for the tapestry, has been closed for a major renovation until October 2027.

The tapestry, which is packed in a crate, reached a storage location at the Baron Gérard Museum on Friday afternoon, according to The Times.

“The conditions and timing of the operation were kept secret to organise the transfer under optimal security conditions for the artwork and with minimal impact on the residents of Bayeux”, a statement from the préfecture of Calvados said.

The move was originally scheduled for last Thursday, but postponed because of a general strike across France. Tarpaulin fences were placed during the afternoon in front of the doors of the Tapestry Museum and around the Baron Gérard Museum.

open image in gallery Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron ( PA Wire )

The operation to move the tapestry took seven hours and 15 minutes as plainclothes police were deployed around the town, according to The Times.

France’s loan of the artefact to Britain has caused concern from heritage experts over the ancient embroidery’s already fragile state.

More than 40,000 people signed a petition in August to stop the Bayeux tapestry from being loaned to the UK, with art historian Didier Rykner expressing concerns the tapestry could be damaged.

"It's already very fragile. There are tears and holes in the fabric. Any movement, any vibration can cause damage," Mr Rykner said. "You cannot use a fragile piece of art for diplomacy."

The British Museum said in a statement that its conservation and collections management team is experienced at handling and caring for this type of material and is working with colleagues in France on the tapestry's display.