Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Investor and philanthropist Cyrus Vandrevala is supporting The Independent’s campaign to launch SafeCall, the vital lifeline for missing young people in crisis.

The billionaire announced a sizeable donation after winning the Asian Business Awards Investor of the Year prize.

“I was moved by the campaign to bring a digital solution to try to bring missing children to safety,” Mr Vandrevala said.

“It is shocking that 70,000 children are missing each year in the UK. Having children who had a happy school and home life in the UK makes me want all the more to help those who are suffering in this way.”

Mr Vandrevala is the latest backer of this publication’s campaign, following presenter Lorraine Kelly’s support on Tuesday. Barclays, Nationwide, and the Hunter Foundation have all generously supported the campaign in recent days.

SafeCall will fund a new service that aims to reach the 70,000 children reported missing in the UK each year. Sir Keir Starmer and Sir David Beckham have also shown their support for the campaign.

The investor and philanthropist (third from left), winner of the Asian Business Awards Investor of the Year, announces donation to The Independent’s SafeCall campaign ( Garavi Gujarat Publications )

Donate here or text SAFE to 70577 to give £10 to Missing People – enough for one child to get help.

The Indian private equity investor and his wife, Priya, created the Vandrevala Foundation in 2008, which works to raise awareness about mental health issues in India and provides support services for individuals experiencing emotional distress.

Mr Vandrevala is also an early investor in pioneering, tech-driven businesses. Working in the US, India, Japan and the UK, he is known for his investments which have delivered exceptionally high returns across technology, healthcare, education and real estate.

With nearly 600 children going missing every day in the UK, The Independent is aiming to raise £165,000 to help launch SafeCall – a free new service that will provide children in crisis with confidential support, guidance and a route to safety.

“For a parent not to know where their child is, is so upsetting, and if this campaign with Missing People helps bring children to safety, I am so pleased to give my support,” Mr Vandrevala said.

Teenagers are the most likely to disappear, with those aged 12 to 17 accounting for 61 per cent of all incidents recorded by police. Many say there is still no service designed to meet their needs, leaving them isolated at the very moment they need help most.

Many disappear repeatedly or because of issues linked to exploitation, family breakdown, or mental health. But it is hoped SafeCall will offer them a dedicated helpline, WhatsApp channel, chatbot and website.

Elsewhere in the ceremony, Tan Sri Sir Francis Yeoh, executive chair of YTL Corporation, received the ASEAN Lifetime Achievement Award in recognition of his remarkable contribution to business and philanthropy across the region. Prashant Kothari, senior investment manager at Pictet Asset Management, was named Fund Manager of the Year, while Navjot Sawhney, founder of The Washing Machine Project, collected the Sustainable Business of the Year Award.

Rajbir Singh Manak, managing director of Stanmore, part of the Akaal Group, was honoured with the Fast Growth Business of the Year Award, and Dr Jason Wouhra OBE, CEO of Lioncroft Wholesale, took home Entrepreneur of the Year. The Education Business of the Year Award went to Dr Vishwajeet Rana, founder of Global Banking School, while Sanjay Arora, CEO of Arora Group, was recognised as Hotelier of the Year.

Zain Kajani, director of JMK Group, was named Next Gen of the Year, and Rohin Shah, managing director of ANAROCK, received the International Business of the Year Award.

A total of 11 awards were presented at the event, which also marked the launch of the latest edition of the annual Asian Rich List, profiling the 101 wealthiest South Asians in Britain. Heading the list were the Hinduja family, with an estimated fortune of £37bn, followed by steel tycoon Lakshmi Mittal and his son Aditya with £15.5bn, and petrochemicals magnate Sri Prakash Lohia and his family in third place with £12bn.

The combined wealth of the 101 richest Asians in the UK this year amounts to more than £140bn – an increase of £13.75bn on the previous year. More than 650 guests attended the ceremony in central London, including business and industry leaders, parliamentarians, and community figures.

Secretary of state for housing, communities and local government Steve Reed said: “In every part of Britain there are Asian businesses that support both the local economy and the local community … enterprises we would all be lost without.”

He added: “Your success is an inspiration, not just to the Asian business community, but to every single part of our country.”

Please donate now to The Independent and Missing People’s SafeCall campaign, which aims to raise £165,000 to create a free, nationwide service helping vulnerable children find safety and support.

For advice, support and options if you or someone you love goes missing, text or call the charity Missing People on 116 000. It’s free, confidential and non-judgemental. Or visit www.missingpeople.org.uk/get-help