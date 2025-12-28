Child dies and another in hospital after Kent house fire
Emergency services were called to the ‘intense’ fire in the village of Hamstreet in Ashford on Sunday
A child has died after a house fire in Kent while a second child was taken to hospital.
Emergency services were called to White Admiral Way in the village of Hamstreet, Ashford, shortly after midday on Sunday following reports of a house fire.
Crews confirmed one child had died in the “intense” blaze, while firefighters rescued a second child from the semi-detached property.
In a statement, Kent Fire and Rescue Service (KFRS) said: “Sadly, one child died at the scene and another has been taken to hospital.”
A spokesperson added an investigation into the cause of the fire is currently ongoing.
People in the area were initially asked to close their windows and doors as crews worked through the afternoon to tackle the flames.
Ann Millington, chief executive of the fire service, said: "Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with everyone affected by this tragic incident, especially the child's loved ones.
"We understand this will be a distressing time for the local community and support is available at a welfare hub set up at Hamstreet Village Hall."
KFRS said the incident has now been reduced, and local residents are now allowed to open windows.
