Hotel evacuated after fire breaks out in centre of Glasgow
Drivers are being warned to avoid the area
A large fire in Glasgow city centre on Saturday evening prompted the evacuation of hotel guests and a soup kitchen.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) dispatched seven fire engines and two high-reach appliances to Virginia Street after the alarm was raised at 6.20pm.
Fire crews were met with a “well developed” blaze on the fourth floor of a four-storey building, which houses the Revolver Hotel.
A spokesperson for the adjacent House of Gods Hotel confirmed its guests were also evacuated as emergency services managed the incident.
There have been no reports of any casualties.
Glassford Street has been closed to all traffic between Ingram Street and Trongate and motorists have been advised to avoid the area.
Glasgow Labour MP Paul Sweeney posted about the fire on X, saying: “Awful to see a fire break out in the roof of the Revolver Hotel and Polo Lounge.
“I hope no-one is hurt and the fire can be contained.
“The old Scottish Legal Life Building by Alexander Skirving dates from 1889 and is one of Glasgow’s earliest red sandstone commercial buildings.”
Homeless Project Scotland said its soup kitchen, which is in the area, was evacuated as a precaution.
In a post on social media, it said: “Everyone is safe. Emergency services attended.
“For safety reasons, the soup kitchen is now closed until further notice while the situation is assessed.”
Revolver Hotel has been contacted for comment.
