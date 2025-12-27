Huge fire tears through popular amusement park on Boxing Day

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An investigation has been launched after a huge fire tore through a popular North East amusement park on Boxing Day.

Emergency services were called to the Dinosaur Cove attraction at Ocean Beach Pleasure Park in South Shields at around 7pm on Friday. The park, which boasts around 40 rides, attractions, and arcades, is located around 12 miles east of Newcastle city centre.

Crews worked through the night to battle the flames before leaving the scene at around 3.30am on Saturday.

In a statement, Tyne and Wear Fire Service (TWFS) said it could not yet determine the cause of the fire, but that an investigation would be carried out. A police spokesperson said it is not being treated as malicious.

Pictures show smoke billowing from the amusement park in South Shields ( Victoria Bruce/Tony Flannaghan )

Dramatic pictures show smoke billowing from the amusement park as a large section of it is engulfed by flames. The large fire blocked a number of local roads on Friday evening as fire crews worked to tackle the blaze.

A police cordon remained in place on Saturday morning, according to local media.

In a statement, TWFS said it had now left the scene and would be “supporting partner agencies” with an investigation.

“Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue resources attended a fire in the Sea Road area of South Shields yesterday evening,” a spokesperson said.

“At the height of the incident we had six fire engines, specialist appliances and three officers on scene. The incident was concluded at 3.30am and all appliances have now left the scene.

“We will be supporting partners with the investigation into the incident but at this time we cannot confirm a cause.”

They added: “We would like to thank Northumbria Police and North East Ambulance Service for their assistance during a challenging incident.”

Police and ambulance services were also at the scene. It is not yet clear whether anyone was hurt.

Northumbria Police told The Independent enquiries are continuing into the cause of the fire, but that it is not being treated as malicious.

A force spokesperson said: “Shortly before 6.40pm on Friday 26 December, we were alerted by Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service to a premises on fire on Sea Road in South Shields.

“Emergency services attended the scene, and the fire was extinguished in the early hours of today (Saturday).

“Officers assisted the fire service by setting up a small cordon, with some nearby road closures in place, which have now been stood down. Enquiries into the cause of the fire have been ongoing, and it is not being treated as malicious.

“A report will be handed over to the Health and Safety Executive for their consideration.”