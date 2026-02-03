Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor ‘moves out of Royal Lodge home’ amid Epstein controversy
Sources told the BBC the former prince is living on the Sandringham Estate while his property undergoes renovations
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has moved out of his home in Windsor to the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, according to reports.
Sources told the BBC that the former prince left Royal Lodge on Monday night and is currently living on the Sandringham Estate while his permanent property undergoes renovations.
The Palace had previously announced he would leave the property "as soon as possible and practicable", following the revelations about his relationship with paedophile billionaire Jeffrey Epstein and the stripping of his royal titles.
The Independent has contacted Buckingham Palace for comment.
It is believed he will ultimately live at Marsh Farm on the estate. The former prince is expected to return to Windsor over the next few weeks in order to collect his remaining belongings, but his permanent base will now be in Norfolk.
A statement about Royal Lodge in October said "formal notice has now been served to surrender the lease."
Andrew again became subject to controversy after he featured numerous times in the documents on Jeffrey Epstein, released by the US Department of Justice on Friday, including images apparently showing him crouch over an unidentified woman in what appears to be Epstein's New York mansion.
Epstein also appears to introduce Andrew to a woman described by the paedophile as "26, Russian, clevere (sic) beautiful, trustworthy".
Andrew has vehemently denied any wrongdoing.
More to follow...
