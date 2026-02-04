Russian woman ‘linked with Andrew described amazing night’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jeffrey Epstein helped set up a 26-year-old woman on a dinner date with Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, who later told the convicted paedophile that she had an “amazing night”.

In the latest release of the so-called Epstein files by the U.S. department of justice, the disgraced financier appears to email the former prince to suggest he “might enjoy having dinner” with a Russian woman, who he described as “beautiful, trustworthy”.

Correspondence between the woman and Epstein appears to indicate that they had known each other for at least a year, and that she had sought his advice when planning a trip to London.

An email on 8 August 2010 from the woman reads: “Hi Jeffrey!!! How are you? Jeffrey, I need your advice. If I go to London (on my way back from Russia) sometime between August 27 and Sept 5 do you think somebody will be there and what are the best dates?”

open image in gallery An apparent email exchange between Epstein and Andrew about the former duke meeting a 26-year-old Russian for dinner ( US Department of Justice )

After responding that he would “check”, Epstein appears to tell the woman that the dates 22 - 24 August worked best, with the woman replying that she was “excited” after booking the tickets.

In a subsequent exchange, emails are sent between Epstein and an email address named “The Duke”, which signed off with “HRH The Duke of York KG”, with the convicted paedophile writing: “I have a friend who I think you might enjoy having dinner with.”

In response, “The Duke” replies: “Of course. I am in Geneva until the morning of 22nd but would be delighted to see her. Will she be bringing a message from you? Please give her my contact details to get in touch.” “A.”

In response to a redacted email, “The Duke” says: “Great. Any other information you might know about her that might be useful to know? Like what have you told her about me and have you given her my email as well?”

The emails are among more than three million documents published by the US Department of Justice on Friday relating to the disgraced paedophile financier.

The exchanges came two years after Epstein pleaded guilty to soliciting a minor for prostitution, for which he served 13 months in a jail work-release programme.

open image in gallery The Russian woman appears to thank Epstein for a 'really special adventure' in London ( DOJ )

The next day on 12 August, Epstein wrote to the Russian woman to say that “the evening of the 22 nd [is] confimed [sic].”

Before her London trip, she also told Epstein she had met two friends of another woman but described them as “nothing too exciting unfortunately”, while in another email she sends him a photo of a woman.

When asked on 22 August, the day of the alleged meeting with the former prince, if she was “having fun”, she responded: “I had an amazing night, thank you!”

Three days later, she emailed: “Hi Jeffrey! How are you? I tried to reach [redacted] but couldn’t, will find a way to do it.. I’m going to Russia now where you by the way need to come soon too! Thank you for everything again. My trip has been a really special adventure.”

It comes as police review new claims that a young woman was sent for a sexual encounter with Andrew in the UK in 2010.

Lawyers representing the woman have urged the King to contact them after allegations that the woman spent the night at the then prince’s Royal Lodge residence in Windsor.

The woman, who is not British, was also given a tour of Buckingham Palace, according to US law firm Edwards Henderson.

open image in gallery Andrew’s younger brother Prince Edward became the first member of the royal family to speak out about the recent Epstein documents ( PA )

A Thames Valley Police spokesperson said: "We are aware of reports about a woman said to have been taken to an address in Windsor in 2010 for sexual purposes.

"We are assessing the information in line with our established procedures.

"We take any reports of sexual crimes extremely seriously and encourage anyone with information to come forward.”

Earlier on Tuesday, Prince Edward became the first member of the royal family to speak out about the most recently released Epstein documents.

The Duke of Edinburgh stated that it is “really important always to remember the victims” when questioned over the bombshell release, which includes fresh revelations about his brother.

He told CNN’s Eleni Giokos: “Well, with the best will in the world. I’m not sure this is the audience that is probably the least bit interested in that. They all came here to listen to education, solving the future.

“But no, I think it’s all really important always to remember the victims, and who are the victims in all this, a lot of victims in all this.”