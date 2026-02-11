Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The King has been urged to “answer what he knew” about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s links with convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein and make his brother testify in the US.

Democrat congressman Ro Khanna said the Royal Family had "not been transparent" and Democrat congresswoman Teresa Leger Fernandez said King Charles III should “direct his brother” to answer questions, in an interview with the BBC.

It comes after the King announced Buckingham Palace was ready to cooperate in the event of a police inquiry into Andrew’s links to Epstein and made clear his “profound concern” over the allegations made against his brother.

He was forced to act after the US Justice Department released millions of pages of documents revealing details of the former prince's relationship with Epstein.

Andrew appears to have sent Epstein confidential reports from a 2010 tour of south-east Asia, which he undertook as Britain’s envoy for international trade. Thames Valley Police said on Monday that the force was assessing the reports.

open image in gallery The King has been urged to ‘answer what he knew’ about his brother Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s Epstein links ( Getty Images )

Among the other claims are that a woman was sent to the UK by Epstein for a sexual encounter with Andrew – which police say they are also investigating – and that the former prince and Epstein asked an exotic dancer for a threesome in Epstein’s Florida home.

Mr Khanna, the congressman who co-sponsored the law that compelled the justice department to release the Epstein files last year, said the royal family should reveal what they knew and what “action they’re going to take”.

He said this was the “most vulnerable” the British monarchy had been and stripping Andrew of the right to be called prince was not enough.

Ms Fernandez also told BBC's Newsnight the King should compel his brother to "answer questions here at the oversight committee". She also called for an inquiry in England.

The brother of accuser Virginia Giuffre, Sky Roberts, also said Andrew should “show up in front of our congress and answer questions”.

Andrew, who was stripped of his titles by the King last year, has always denied any wrongdoing. But he has not spoken publicly about the latest revelations.

Buckingham Palace had said Andrew would leave Royal Lodge in early 2026, but the former prince is now living on King Charles’s privately owned Sandringham Estate.

The Duke of Edinburgh was the first royal to publicly speak out since the Epstein documents were released, saying last week that it was important to “remember the victims” when asked how he was “coping” since the US Department of Justice’s document dump.

open image in gallery The Prince and Princess of Wales have said they are ‘deeply concerned’ by the scandal ( PA Wire )

The Prince and Princess of Wales have also spoken out publicly to say they are “deeply concerned” by the scandal.

A Kensington Palace spokesperson said: “I can confirm that the Prince and Princess of Wales have been deeply concerned by the continued revelations. Their thoughts remain focused on the victims.”

King Charles and Queen Camilla were heckled last week over his brother’s association with Epstein during a royal walkabout through the Essex village of Dedham.

The heckler, who was standing in the crowds behind the metal barriers, shouted: “Charles, Charles, have you pressurised the police to start investigating Andrew?”

The King was heckled again on Monday over Andrew during a royal visit to Lancashire.

As he met well-wishers at Clitheroe train station in Lancashire, a man shouted at Charles: “How long have you known about Andrew and Epstein?”

Charles appeared not to react, while members of the crowd booed the question.

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson said: “The King has made clear, in words and through unprecedented actions, his profound concern at allegations which continue to come to light in respect of Mr Mountbatten-Windsor’s conduct.

“While the specific claims in question are for Mr Mountbatten-Windsor to address, if we are approached by Thames Valley Police we stand ready to support them as you would expect. As was previously stated, Their Majesties’ thoughts and sympathies have been, and remain with, the victims of any and all forms of abuse.”