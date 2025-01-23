Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Some Democrat voters in the United States have been looking to leave the country for the UK since Donald Trump’s re-election.

Michelle Call, 53, from Littleborough, Rochdale – who has been living in the US since 1998, hopes to return home to the UK with her family due to concerns about the political climate under Mr Trump.

Mrs Call, who has a transgender child, says that following the Republican president’s “two sexes” policy, she feels the US is not a safe place for her family.

Mr Trump, who was sworn in as the 47th president of the United States on Monday, has already issued a number of executive orders that range from trade, immigration, US foreign aid and civil rights.

One of the orders includes the US government defining gender as only male or female – and rejecting a person’s preferred gender identity or pronouns.

“We lived through a Trump presidency before, and we fought and we protested,” Mrs Call told the PA news agency from her home in Las Cruces, New Mexico.

“That time, we felt like it was right to stay and fight, but this time, we feel like we need to leave because we have a transgender child.

“They’re 21 years old now, but they still live at home with us, and they’re dependent on us.”

Mrs Call described the two sexes policy as demoralising and worrying.

“It’s really hard to be here feeling that way, knowing that 50% of the people that I pass on the street think my child doesn’t have a right to exist,” she said.

Mrs Call and her husband Lewis, 57, who are both retired, plan to sell their home in Las Cruces and move to Littleborough, where she has several family members still living there.

open image in gallery Brean Ryhter hopes to move her family to the UK from Seattle (Brean Ryther/ PA)

Brean Ryhter, 45, from Seattle, Washington, also hopes to move her family to the UK to escape “another four years of crazy”.

Mrs Ryther says she has spent the last year trying to figure out how to move to the UK in the event that Mr Trump was re-elected.

Mrs Ryther, who has a non-binary daughter, says that since the inauguration their move feels even more urgent.

“There’s a lot of reasons why we all want to move,” she told PA.

“My daughter is non-binary and is part of the queer community, and she doesn’t want to be here anymore to get torn apart by any political actions that happen.

“Trump made everything very black and white and very polarised.”

Mrs Ryther and her husband Richard, 47, own an embroidery and custom clothing business and are looking into sole trader visas for the UK.

“I thought about political asylum. I thought about giving up my citizenship, because honestly, I’m not attached to it,” said Mrs Ryther.

“I’ve been saying for a year to all of my family, if he is president, we have to figure out how to get out of here.

“We can’t do another four years of crazy.”