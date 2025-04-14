Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

JD Vance once again became the subject of online mockery after dropping an enormous college football trophy at a White House presentation.

As Donald Trump and the entire Ohio State team looked on, the vice president attempted to lift the College Football Playoff National Championship Trophy, which promptly broke in two.

Onlookers gasped loudly as Vance scrambled to retrieve the base of the 35-pound trophy from the floor and put it back together. Several of the players could be seen smirking in the background.

open image in gallery ( AFP via Getty Images )

open image in gallery ( AFP via Getty Images )

With help from star Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson, Vance held the trophy aloft again, this time carefully holding it from the base.

Social media users were quick to react to the VP’s latest gaff, with one many remarking that the incident was “a perfect metaphor for the Trump administration.”

“Sometimes the metaphor is a bit too on-the-nose,” added another.

Another user joked: “Ohio State’s College Football National Trophy knows that JD Vance’s soul isn’t worthy, and thus, he’s unable to lift the trophy without breaking it.”

“Can JD Vance be a bigger loser?,” added another.

Others noted the cartoonish nature of the latest gaffe, with a user commenting: “Guy’s begging for a piano to be shoddily hoisted into the air above him on the flimsiest rope you’ve ever seen.”

open image in gallery ( Getty Images )

Vance himself tried to jump on the teasing bandwagon, later posting from his official VPOTUS account: “I didn’t want anyone after Ohio State to get the trophy so I decided to break it.”

Other users circled back to other memes of the vice president that started to be spread following the Oval Office blow-up between Vance, President Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The conversation in front of the White House press corps turned into a shouting match as Vance asked Zelensky, “Have you said thank you once?” Afterwards, users depicted Vance, among other things, as a round-faced baby.

“Has JD Vance thanked the trophy once?” wrote one user, following Monday’s gaffe.

With an accompanying image of a baby-faced Vance in the Oval Office, another added: “You should thank me for putting the trophy back together!”