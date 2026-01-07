Ambulance 999 calls soar during freezing weather as Storm Goretti to hit UK
Services under strain have appealed to patients to make their own way to hospital if they can, including taking a lift with a friend or calling a taxi
Ambulance services have seen a surge in 999 calls during the freezing weather gripping the UK, as paramedics brace for further demand with the arrival of Storm Goretti.
Arctic air has plunged much of the country into sub-zero temperatures following the turn of the year, with temperatures falling to as low as -12.5 in Norfolk, while many northern regions have been blanketed in heavy snow.
The treacherous conditions, which have caused major disruption to transport services, have triggered amber cold health alerts and a warning from health secretary Wes Streeting that hospitals were coming under intense pressure.
Now, figures from ambulance services across the country have revealed the strain, with one trust, South Central Ambulance Service (SCAS), reporting a 19 per cent increase in 999 calls between 29 December and Sunday, compared to the week before. In other areas:
- London Ambulance Service, which received the highest number of calls with 42,118 over the week, saw an 8 per cent increase in calls
- East of England Ambulance Service - up 13 per cent
- West Midlands Ambulance Service - up 10 per cent
- South East Coast Ambulance Service - up 5 per cent
- North East Ambulance Service - up 5 per cent
- North West Ambulance Service - up 4 per cent
- South Coast North West Ambulance Service - up 4 per cent
- Yorkshire Ambulance Service - up 3 per cent
The spike in demand has placed a strain on services, which have appealed to patients to make their own way to hospital or an urgent care centre if they are able to, including taking a lift with a friend or calling a taxi.
For live weather updates on the arrival of Storm Goretti - click her for our blog
East Midlands Ambulance, which could not provide figures for the week but said it saw a 16 per cent increase in calls on New Year’s Day compared to last year, has received calls from a wide range of situations, including alcohol-related incidents and firework injuries.
London Ambulance Service said it had seen a surge in calls relating to trips and falls due to the cold temperatures and icy streets, as well as respiratory illnesses that can be made worse by the cold weather.
The figures come as the country prepares for more heavy snow, rain and wind with Storm Goretti to hit later this week. The storm, named by forecaster Meteo France, is expected to come from the south-west on Thursday.
An amber snow warning for the Midlands and central Wales has been issued for Thursday, along with an amber warning for wind in Cornwall. Four yellow weather warnings on Thursday for snow and ice cover other parts of the UK, including Scotland, Northern Ireland and the Midlands.
Met Office meteorologist Alex Burkill said: “As that rain pushes its way and it hits against that cold air that we currently have across us… and so on the northern edge, we are likely to see some fairly significant snow as we go through later tomorrow and into Friday.
The UK Health Security Agency has also extended its amber cold health alerts for England until Sunday, warning that adverse temperatures are likely to affect health and wellbeing and warning that the number of deaths could rise.
Caroline Abrahams, charity director at Age UK, said: “The plummeting temperatures, ice and snow we are now seeing are hazardous for older people, especially if they are living with serious health conditions or are generally frail.
“We urge anyone in this situation to take extra care of themselves and the general public to look out for any older person they know who could do with some extra support.”
