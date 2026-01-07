UK weather live: Fresh snow and ice warnings across UK as Storm Goretti approaches
Commuters urged to check for further travel disruption with freezing temperatures expected
Fresh snow and ice warnings have been issued across the country this week as Storm Goretti approaches the UK.
A yellow weather warning for ice covering almost all of England and Wales will remain in place until 10am on Wednesday, as the Met Office told Britons to prepare for further travel delays.
In Scotland, a yellow warning for snow and ice is in place until midnight on Thursday.
The warnings came as forecasters said Storm Goretti - the first storm to be named in 2026 - would bring wintry conditions to most of the UK on Thursday and Friday.
The weather is likely to prompt the closure of more schools after hundreds were shut across the UK on Tuesday due to heavy snow.
Storm Goretti, named by French meteorological service Meteo-France, is likely to cause difficult travel conditions in Britain, though France will suffer the most severe effects.
Eurostar has warned its services are likely to see "severe delays" and last-minute cancellations, while rail passengers in the UK are also likely to face disruption.
What weather warnings are in place on Wednesday?
A yellow warning for snow and ice is in place all day on Wednesday in northern Scotland, with residents there told to expect a further 5-10cm of snow.
Temperatures are expected to drop as low as minus 6C in parts of rural Scotland and just below freezing more widely overnight, the Met Office said.
In England and Wales, a yellow warning for ice will be in place until 10am. The same warning will apply in Northern Ireland until 11am.
A rare cold snap has brought snow and ice to much of the UK, and with the sub-zero temperatures and heavy snow forecast to continue into the weekend, experts are advising people how to keep warm without wasting money.
The Met Office has issued a new yellow weather warning for snow across much of the country from Thursday evening until midday on Friday.
Snow plough employed by Network Rail
Network Rail Scotland (NRS) used a snow plough to clear up the tracks near Dingwall.
In a post on X, NRS said the plough was being used to deal with snowdrifts and deep snow up to 1.2m deep in areas of the track.
Schools closed in Scotland but some may reopen on Wednesday
Hundreds of schools in northern Scotland were shut for a second day on Tuesday as the snowy weather caused travel disruptions.
Similarly schools in Shetland, Orkney and Aberdeenshire remained shut on Tuesday.
This comes after pupils already enjoyed an extra day of holiday on Monday following the festive break due to the icy conditions, while most in Moray and the city of Aberdeen are also closed.
Schools in the Highlands are due to reopen on Wednesday, though more snow is expected on Tuesday afternoon.
Recap: Aberdeenshire Council declared a 'major incident'
Aberdeenshire council have declared a “major incident” as ongoing snow continues to cause travel disruptions and school closures.
The local authority said treating it as a major incident enabled it to “focus attention on the emergency response, prioritise and reallocate staff and resources, and work efficiently with partners to protect life”.
A Met Office amber warning covers much of Aberdeenshire and the north east of Scotland until 7pm on Tuesday.
Snowy conditions in the region are expected to continue throughout Wednesday, with a yellow warning for snow and ice in place all day across northern Scotland, and a yellow warning of ice in the rest of the country until 10am.
A yellow warning of snow and ice is also in place as far south as Perth until midnight on Tuesday.
Police Scotland comment as Aberdeenshire council declares major incident
Aberdeenshire Council declared a major incident as the region deals with ongoing heavy snow.
Police Scotland have commented that the impact of the snow is likely to be felt over the next few days in the north and north-east of Scotland, and they have urged people to follow travel advice.
Assistant chief constable Alan Waddell said: “Local resilience partnerships are continuing to meet to co-ordinate and deliver the response to disruption experienced by communities in the north and north-east of Scotland following heavy snowfall over the weekend.
“We have been working closely with resilience partners across local authorities, other emergency service partners, transport partners, NHS and health and social care partnerships, and other local organisations to support communities affected by adverse weather and keep public services open where possible.
“Some services may be impacted by adverse weather and I would encourage the public to check on neighbours or relatives, if they are able to do so safely.”
Ministers met police, local authorities, utilities companies and other bodies on Monday to discuss recovery efforts and to prepare for further snow and ice warnings.
Snow depths and temperatures are 'extraordinary for modern standards'
Met Office meteorologist Aidan McGivern said last night weather was “extraordinary for modern standards.”
He explained “these kinds of temperatures in these kinds of places and the kinds of snow depths we’ve been seeing have been noteworthy for our modern climate.
“They wouldn’t perhaps have stood out in the 1980s, but last night we saw lows”.
He referenced the lowest temperature was recorded in Marham, Norfolk as opposed to where you would expect the coldest temperature to be in Scotland or Norther Ireland.
Several regions had a temperature below minus 10 C, even “the typically balmy spots of Southern England, for example, Bournemouth, minus eight and a half celsius”, he said.
He added: “The reason East Anglia and the South East were the coldest spots last night is because they stayed clear for longest. Parts of Scotland would have been much colder because of the widespread snow cover, had the wind and rain and snow not picked up later.”
Thousands of UK passengers grounded by chaos at Amsterdam airport – which is running out of de-icing fluid
Dozens of flights between the Dutch hub and UK airports on KLM are once again cancelled – including services to and from Aberdeen, Birmingham, Edinburgh, Heathrow, Humberside, Inverness, Leeds Bradford, London City, Manchester, Newcastle, Norwich and Teesside.
The airport says: “Due to persistent winter weather, only limited air traffic is possible to and from Schiphol. Our snow crews are working around the clock to keep the runways clear, and aircraft are being carefully de-iced to ensure everyone can travel safely.“
However, the wintry conditions are expected to cause disruptions to the flight schedule in the coming days.”
With some understatement, the airport adds: “This may result in delays and cancellations.” On Tuesday afternoon, KLM warned that supplies of de-icing fluid were “under pressure”.
The Dutch airline said: “Due to a combination of extreme weather conditions and delays in supply from the provider, stock levels are running low.
“The supplier, based in Germany, is currently unable to guarantee timely replenishment. This challenge is currently widespread across Europe.
“De-icing is performed with a mixture of heated water and glycol. Every departing aircraft must be completely free of snow and ice before it can safely take off. KLM operates a fleet of 25 de-icing trucks, all of which have been in continuous use since Friday.”
The flight-tracking website Flightradar24 calculates that 45 per cent of Amsterdam’s flights have been cancelled on Tuesday. Already, 171 flights scheduled for Wednesday have been grounded.
In total, since last Friday, around 2,500 flights have been cancelled – affecting at least one-third of a million passengers.While the only easyJet UK cancellation so far is a round-trip from Edinburgh, many flights are severely delayed.
The 6.15am from London Gatwick to Amsterdam is now expected to leave at 4.50pm, over 10 hours late.
The Emirates flight from Dubai due in at 8pm on Tuesday arrived at 4pm on Wednesday, 20 hours behind schedule.
Under air passengers’ rights rules, travellers whose flights are cancelled or severely delayed are entitled to be flown to their destination as soon as possible on any airline, and to be provided with meals and hotels until they get there.
