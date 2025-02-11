Two bodies found in Aberdeen river confirmed as missing Huszti sisters
Eliza and Henrietta Huszti went missing in January and a huge search was launched for them in Scotland
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Two bodies found in a river in Aberdeen have been identified as those of sisters Eliza and Henrietta Huszti who went missing in January, Police Scotland have said.
Police formally identified the bodies after recovering them from the River Dee on 31 January. They said there do not appear to be be any suspicious circumstances.
The sisters, both aged 32, were last seen on CCTV on a bridge over the River Dee on 7 January.
This is a breaking story. More to follow...
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments