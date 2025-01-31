Family of missing sisters informed after woman’s body found in river

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The family of two sisters who vanished earlier this month have been informed after a woman’s body was found in a river close to where they were last seen.

The body was recovered from the River Dee in Aberdeen on Friday just before 8am, east of Aberdeen Boat Club.

Police said formal identification has not yet taken place, but the family of Henrietta Huszti, 32, have been informed.

Officers are continuing to search for Eliza Huszti, also 32, after the sisters, who are part of a set of triplets, disappeared when they left their rented flat in the city in the early hours of January 7.

The sisters moved to Scotland from Hungary a decade ago, and notified their landlord they would not be returning to their flat at around 2.12am on January 7, when they were caught on CCTV walking near the River Dee.

Police Scotland have said there are no apparent suspicious circumstances and nothing to suggest criminality.

Divers and a marine unit are carrying out further searches of the river and the riverbanks between the Queen Elizabeth Bridge and Victoria Bridge.

Superintendent David Howieson said: “Our thoughts are with the Huszti family today. We are keeping them fully updated following this recovery and the further search activity which is ongoing.

“Our priority remains finding both of the sisters and the search has focused on the River Dee and will do so in the coming days.

“Nothing from our extensive inquiries so far suggest either sister left the immediate area after they were last seen on Tuesday January 7. There is also nothing to suggest any suspicious circumstances or criminality.

“We are carrying out further searches of the river in the area where the body was recovered this morning. The river in this area is tidal and conditions are challenging but we will continue to search and make every effort to locate both of the sisters.

“We have sought guidance from a number of experts and this will continue to inform our search activity.”

Police have been treating the investigation as a missing persons inquiry rather than a criminal probe, and as part of the inquiry they discovered the sisters had visited the Queen Elizabeth Bridge the day before they disappeared.

Mr Howieson previously said a theory was they had “entered the water for reasons unknown”.

The sisters were last seen on Market Street at Victoria Bridge over the Dee at around 2.12am on January 7.

They crossed the bridge and turned right on to a footpath next to the river, heading towards Aberdeen Boat Club.

They were reported missing after concerns were raised about them later the same day.

Mr Howieson added: “We know how much of an impact this has had in Aberdeen and much further afield.

“We have had a positive response from the public to our appeals and I would like to thank everyone who has already come forward to date.

“I would again urge anyone with any information which could help our investigation to get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0735 of Tuesday January 7.