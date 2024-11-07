Crackdown on drugs planned for HMP Manchester after damning inspection

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

A crackdown on drugs and improved staff training will be put in place at a Manchester prison after a damning inspection.

HMP Manchester, previously known as Strangeways, was found by HM Inspectorate of Prisons to be in urgent need of improvement, with “catastrophic levels” of drugs, organised crime, high rates of violence and a rat infestation.

Following the urgent notification issued at the beginning of October, the Prison Service has published an action plan which includes installing a new CCTV system and netting to combat drones dropping contraband into the site.

I have visited the prison myself and met with the governor. The frontline staff are already working hard to reduce violence and improve conditions. This action plan will ensure they have the support they need Minister for prisons and probation Lord Timpson

Minister for prisons and probation Lord Timpson said: “The chief inspector’s report made for dire reading and highlighted the stark realities of the prison crisis we inherited.

“I have visited the prison myself and met with the governor. The frontline staff are already working hard to reduce violence and improve conditions. This action plan will ensure they have the support they need.”

The service plans to appoint specialist staff to better spot and support vulnerable prisoners at risk of self-harm and to deliver new training to frontline officers to improve the management of violent offenders.

A new pest control strategy is being implemented and a team has been created to address urgent repairs, after inspectors found the prison was “filthy”, with a chronic rodent infestation, and many cell windows were smashed.

The prison will also complete a review of the education it offers and redesign its curriculum.

HMP Manchester, which houses category A and B prisoners, was the scene of the longest prison riot in British history, lasting from April 1 to April 25 1990.

Thousands of inmates have been released early from prison sentences in the last two months as part of Government plans to reduce overcrowding, which the Ministry of Justice said had pushed jails to the “point of collapse”.