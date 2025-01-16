Former Pc cleared of rape found to have committed gross misconduct

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A former police officer who was cleared of the rape of a businesswoman he met on a dating app has been found to have committed gross misconduct by a disciplinary panel.

Police Constable David Longden-Thurgood, of Hampshire Constabulary, faced two trials at Winchester Crown Court accused of the rape of the woman, a mother aged in her 30s, at her home in October 2020.

The first trial collapsed in June 2022 after four jurors tested positive for Covid-19.

And the jury in the retrial was discharged in January 2023 after failing to reach a verdict.

He was then formally found not guilty after the Crown Prosecution Service decided not to hold another trial after the complainant did not want to give evidence for a third time.

Now a disciplinary hearing held by Hampshire Constabulary at its headquarters in Eastleigh has found that his behaviour was at a level of gross misconduct and the panel ruled that he would have been dismissed had he not already resigned, which he did in February 2024.

The 51-year-old has also been placed on the College of Policing’s list of barred officers.

Deputy Chief Constable Sam de Reya said: “Firstly, I want to make clear my admiration for the woman who has reported this to us, known as Ms A during the hearing.

“Her personal courage in coming forward following what happened to her at the hands of an off-duty police officer and for the strength she has shown throughout this whole process is commendable.

“It is thanks to her bravery during this incredibly challenging time, that David Longden-Thurgood is no longer able to abuse his position as a police officer to gain the trust of women.

“Following the conclusion of the criminal justice process, our Professional Standards Department was able to carefully consider the case, while the officer remained suspended from duty.

“Throughout this case our diligent team of officers and staff have showed unwavering commitment to investigating this offence, sensitively and with great empathy for Ms A.

“This has ensured the matter was brought before a misconduct panel, who were left in no doubt of the right result in this case.

“It is thanks to the resilience of the victim and the professionalism of our officers and staff, who truly represent Hampshire and the Isle of Wight Constabulary, that we have got to this point today.”

She added: “This is not the behaviour we expect to see in Hampshire and the Isle of Wight Constabulary and I know, like me, you will be appalled by this individual’s conduct.

“We will continue to work to ensure those seeking to abuse their position as a police officer for their own sexual gratification are rooted out and held to account for their actions.”

Mr Longden-Thurgood, from Waterlooville, Hampshire, had told the trial that he believed that the complainant, who he had met on the Bumble dating app, had consented to sex although she had said earlier that she did not want to have sex that night.