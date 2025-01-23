Government challenged over pledge on supervised toothbrushing

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

There is a “postcode lottery” of supervised toothbrushing for children in England, leading dentists have said as a new study revealed wide variation in provision across the country.

Labour pledged in its manifesto to “introduce a supervised toothbrushing scheme for three to five-year-olds, targeting the areas of highest need”.

But the British Dental Association said that the Government is yet to deliver on its promise.

Supervised toothbrushing is already available for some children across England, with national programmes in place in Wales and Scotland.

These programmes are typically delivered in schools or nurseries, with children encouraged to brush their teeth with a fluoride toothpaste.

And a new review, published in the British Dental Journal, reveals variation of existing schemes in England.

Current schemes, which are run or commissioned by local authorities, appear to target areas of deprivation or where the prevalence of dental disease is highest.

But the use of the schemes varies hugely – from just 70 children receiving support in one local authority while more than 10,000 have been helped in another.

Four in 10 areas have not implemented a supervised toothbrushing programme at all.

The paper highlights key barriers to the programmes that are in place, including funding, logistics and a lack of engagement.

“Dental caries in children in England remains a major public health problem,” the authors wrote.

We need more than the current postcode lottery of provision Eddie Crouch, British Dental Association

“STPs (supervised toothbrushing programmes) have been shown to reduce both the prevalence of dental caries and inequalities, while also being cost-effective, particularly when targeted to areas of deprivation.”

The researchers said there is “robust evidence demonstrating the positive impact of these programmes”.

They conclude: “In 2024 there was wide variation in the provision of STPs between LAs (local authorities).

“The results suggest there is room for both future growth in the number of new programmes but also in the size of existing programmes; although, significant barriers were identified.

“Funding was cited as a key barrier… highlighting that without a sustainable, ideally recurrent, funding mechanism, it is not possible for some areas to implement a STP.”

Commenting on the findings, Eddie Crouch, chairman of the British Dental Association, said: “The Government has made the right call on supervised toothbrushing, but it needs to put its money where its mouth is.

“Ministers have a chance to save children pain and our NHS a fortune, but only if they are willing to invest.

“We need more than the current postcode lottery of provision. Austerity-fuelled hyper-targeting will not achieve the change our children deserve.”

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: “NHS dentistry is broken, too many children are growing up with tooth decay and not enough has been done to help children keep their teeth healthy.

“We will fix this, introducing supervised toothbrushing in early years settings and putting prevention at the heart of our plan to rebuild dentistry.”