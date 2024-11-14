Gary Oldman to read special Children In Need CBeebies Bedtime Story

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

British actor and Hollywood star Gary Oldman has said he is “very honoured” to read a special CBeebies Bedtime Story for Children In Need.

The 66-year-old Oscar and three-time Bafta winner will recite the story during Friday night’s 2024 edition of the charity fundraising show.

The story of “warmth and encouragement and hope” has been written specifically for Children In Need by Claire Taylor and is based on a true story, with illustrations from Tim Budgen.

The star, who won an Academy Award for playing former Prime Minister Winston Churchill in Darkest Hour (2018), said: “Stories have a unique way of inspiring imagination and hope in young minds.

“Hope for young people seems particularly in short supply these days. So I am very honoured to be reading this very special CBeebies Bedtime Story for BBC Children In Need.

“I hope our story brings warmth and encouragement and hope to children and families watching on the night.”

Oldman, who was announced on the BBC’s The One Show as doing the bedtime story, is known for his roles in the Harry Potter series as Sirius Black; The Dark Knight trilogy as James Gordon; and as Jackson Lamb in 2022 Apple TV+ drama series, Slow Horses.

BBC Children In Need will air on BBC One and iPlayer from 7pm on Friday, live from MediaCity in Salford.

Other stars to have read the CBeebies Bedtime Story include: actors Tom Hardy, Kate Winslet and Jack Black; and singers Billie Eilish and Abigail Morris from The Last Dinner Party.