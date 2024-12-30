Society ‘can and must do better’ to end violence against women, says O’Neill

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Society “must and can do better” to work to end violence against women and girls, Northern Ireland’s First Minister has said.

Michelle O’Neill expressed her horror at the murder of seven women in the region in 2024 and vowed to press the Stormont Executive’s Ending Violence Against Women and Girls strategy.

She said launching it had been a “top priority” for the Executive and that she would continue to ensure the strategy’s targets were delivered.

But she said everyone in society shared a responsibility “to challenge the misogyny that enables such heinous crimes to persist”.

There were community vigils held earlier in December following the murder of mother-of-two Karen Cummings, 40, in Banbridge.

Ms O’Neill noted that behind the death of each of the seven women were families “left shattered by grief”.

“As a society, we must and can do better,” she said.

“That’s why launching the Ending Violence Against Women and Girls strategy was a top priority for this Executive, and why I will continue to ensure the strategy’s targets are delivered.

“We all share a responsibility to challenge the misogyny that enables such heinous crimes to persist.

“Women should feel safe in every street, town, and city across this island.”

The Stormont Assembly was resurrected in January 2024 after a period of political instability.

Ms O’Neill made history by becoming the first nationalist or republican to serve as first minister at Stormont.

In her first New Year message as first minister, Ms O’Neill said the return of the political institutions brought “a new horizon and immense opportunities for people here”.

She also reiterated her pledge to be a first minister for all.

“We’ve made significant progress on key issues that affect people right across society,” she said.

“One of the Executive’s first acts was to award public sector workers the fair pay increase they absolutely deserved.

“Projects that were stalled for years due to the absence of an Executive are now coming to fruition.

“Major developments, like the A5 and Strule campus, are progressing, while Belfast’s state-of-the-art transport hub is now open — bringing us one step closer to a cleaner, greener society.

“Finance minister Caoimhe Archibald secured vital additional funding for essential services like health and education, while childcare costs have been subsidised, putting more money back in families’ pockets as we continue working on long-term strategies to reduce costs further.

“Momentum is also building behind the expansion of Magee University, with progress continuing towards delivering 10,000 students at the campus.”

Ms O’Neill added that her job as leader was to “keep pushing us forward, united in purpose, to bring about real change in people’s lives”.

“Local ministers are now in the driving seat, making decisions that will shape the lives of people here, with your best interests at heart,” she said.

“I recognise there is still much to do, and I am more determined than ever to continue delivering strong leadership and positive change.

“Let’s embrace the opportunities ahead, united in purpose, as we build a brighter future for everyone who calls this island home.

“I wish you all a happy, peaceful, and prosperous 2025.”