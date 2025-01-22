Parents praise medical staff for saving daughter born weighing just one pound

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A couple whose daughter was born weighing just one pound and spent her first six months in hospital have praised medical staff after she was finally allowed to go home.

Katie McArthur, 27, said staff “saved our baby girl time and time again” and she described the past few months as a “rollercoaster ride”.

Hope was born at just 23 weeks after Ms McArthur unexpectedly went into labour with her twin girls at the Royal Alexandra Maternity Hospital in Paisley, Renfrewshire, on July 30 last year.

She and her partner John Fry, 27, welcomed daughter Faith first, who was quickly taken by the medical team for urgent care, and Hope was born shortly afterwards.

Faith did not survive but Hope was transferred to the Royal Hospital for Children, Glasgow.

Ms McArthur said: “We were told to rest while both babies received immediate medical support due to their premature birth.

“Shortly afterward, the team delivered the devastating news that Faith hadn’t survived. They brought her to us, and we spent some precious time with her.”

After being moved to the hospital in Glasgow, Hope faced ongoing challenges and spent several months there.

Her mother said: “Hope seemed to be doing okay initially. She weighed just 461 grams and was fed through a tube while in an incubator.

“However, on day five her condition worsened.

“Her heart rate kept dropping, and she required resuscitation. It was discovered that she had a brain bleed and a perforated bowel, necessitating emergency surgery.”

Hope recovered but faced ongoing health issues, including low oxygen levels and difficulty gaining weight, while she also needed additional surgery.

Ms McArthur said: “It was a rollercoaster ride. The medical staff saved our baby girl time and time again.

“We were never short of support. We are incredibly grateful to all the hospital staff.

NICU is a place where miracles really do happen Lesley McGuire, senior staff nurse

“Now we are home, and it’s time to enjoy our baby girl.”

The family had hoped to be home for Christmas, but were not given the all clear until December 30.

They are now enjoying life at home in Glasgow with Hope, who will have ongoing health check-ups.

Lesley McGuire, senior staff nurse at the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU), said: “We are all absolutely delighted to see Hope finally getting home with her family.

“Looking after Hope and her family was a privilege, and we will miss seeing little Hope’s smiley face on our neonatal unit.

“As a team we are all dedicated to ensuring that parents are cared for as much as our babies.

“Hope is settling in well at home and Katie and John have promised to keep in touch, and we are all looking forward to seeing her progress.

“NICU is a place where miracles really do happen.”