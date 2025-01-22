Number of blue badges in England rises 10.5% in a year to record high

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The number of people in England with a disabled parking badge increased by 10.5% in a year to reach a record high, new figures show.

There were 2.84 million valid blue badges at the end of March 2024, according to analysis of Department for Transport (DfT) data by the PA news agency and motoring research charity the RAC Foundation.

That is up from 2.57 million 12 months earlier and is the highest number in records dating back to 1997.

With parking spaces often at a premium ... it might be tempting to occupy a disabled bay ... but we should remind ourselves that one day we could be the ones reliant on the easier access that blue badges are there to provide Steve Gooding, RAC Foundation

The percentage of the population holding a blue badge increased from 4.6% to 4.9% in the year to the end of March 2024.

The regions with the highest and lowest percentages were the North East (5.8%) and London (3.3%) respectively.

In 2019 the eligibility criteria for blue badges was extended to include people with non-visible disabilities such as Parkinson’s, dementia and epilepsy.

Some 4.0% of badges were held by people with non-visible disabilities at the end of March last year.

Steve Gooding, director of the RAC Foundation, said: “With parking spaces often at a premium in places like retail parks and supermarkets it might be tempting to occupy a disabled bay – maybe just for a few minutes – but we should remind ourselves that one day we could be the ones reliant on the easier access that blue badges are there to provide.”

Blue badges, which must be renewed every three years, help people with disabilities or health conditions access shops and services by enabling them to park closer to their destination.

Depending on the location, they often enable holders to park free of charge in pay-and-display bays and for up to three hours on single and double yellow lines.

In London, they exempt holders from having to pay the Congestion Charge.

Latest figures show 38% of people automatically entitled to a blue badge hold one.

Some 1,600 blue badges were reported as being stolen in the year to the end of March 2024.