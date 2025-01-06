Drinking of ‘flavoursome’ Scotch whisky urged by Labour frontbencher

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

More people should be encouraged to drink Scotch whisky, a Labour frontbencher has said as he declared at the parliamentary despatch box he “might need a stiff one” himself.

Speaking at Westminster, Lord Leong hailed the international appeal of the “flavoursome” tipple, which he said generated £7 billion for the UK economy.

He made his comments as he was pressed over steps being taken by the Government to ensure single malt does not again become the target of punitive tariffs as collateral damage in a trade war.

We should encourage more people to enjoy Scotch whisky. I might need a stiff one after this Lord Leong

US President-elect Donald Trump, who takes office on January 20, has fuelled concerns over protectionism with the threat to impose levies on global imports.

Raising the issue in Parliament, Labour former Scotland secretary Lord Browne of Ladyton said: “In the context of a dispute about subsidies between Airbus and Boeing, in 2019 the United States imposed a 25% tariff on single malt Scotch whisky, which was levied between October 2019 and March 2021.

“It cost the Scottish whisky industry £1 million of revenue a day. In total, £600 million in exports was lost to the United States.

“This was suspended in June 2021 for five years and is due to come in again in June 2026.

“What steps are the Government taking to ensure that the Scottish whisky industry does not once again suffer collateral damage in a trade war that is not of its making?”

Responding, Lord Leong, who as a Lords whip holds the same constitutional position as a minister, said: “The Scottish whisky industry is the second most productive sector in Scotland, ranked just after renewable energies, and contributes £7 billion towards the UK economy.

“People from right across the world, in India, China and Japan, enjoy the flavoursome nature of Scotch whisky.

“We should encourage more people to enjoy Scotch whisky. I might need a stiff one after this.”

The former and incoming US president owns two golf clubs in Scotland.

His mother was born on Lewis in the Outer Hebrides before emigrating to America.