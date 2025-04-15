Man arrested on suspicion of murder following fatal Worksop house explosion

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A 43-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a fatal house explosion in Nottinghamshire.

Emergency services were called to John Street at 7.39pm on Saturday after the explosion inside a house in Worksop. A major incident was declared and nearby homes were evacuated.

Images showed the length of the house was wrecked, with debris covering the street and back garden. Officers recovered the body of a man from under the wreckage following the blast.

open image in gallery David Howard, 53, died at the scene ( Nottinghamshire Police )

David Howard, 53, was identified as the man who died at the scene. His daughters have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers, Nottinghamshire Police said.

In a statement on Tuesday, police said the cause of the explosion remains unclear and officers say they are “keeping an open mind” at this stage.

A 43-year-old man was arrested and questioned on suspicion of murder, the force said. He has since been bailed pending further investigation.

Lead investigator detective chief inspector Ruby Burrow said: “Our thoughts remain with David’s loved ones at this extremely difficult time.

“Whilst we have made an arrest, I want to be really clear that our investigation remains at a very early stage and we are doing everything possible to establish what caused this deeply tragic incident.

open image in gallery Emergency crews at the scene in Worksop ( PA )

“It remains too early to say whether there is a criminal element to this case and would ask that people avoid speculation.

"Our inquiries are continuing and I would further ask anyone with information who is yet to come forward to please contact us as soon as possible."

Two neighbouring properties partially collapsed as a result of the explosion and eight others, as well as 20 cars, were damaged by debris, according to emergency services.

About 50 people from 35 properties were evacuated and have been supported by Bassetlaw District Council and Nottinghamshire County Council. Some of the displaced residents spent Saturday night in the Crown Place Community Centre, which was offered as an emergency shelter.

Sophie Nimmo, who lives in nearby Sandy Lane, said: "I don't know how to explain it, it just shook me to my core and I felt the rumble in the ground.

"I then went out the front of the house to see what had happened, still clueless at this time, and saw smoke drifting over rooftops."

Anyone with information has been asked to contact 101 quoting incident 612 of 12 April 2025.