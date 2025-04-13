Residents unable to return home after fatal Worksop ‘gas explosion’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Residents evacuated after a fatal suspected gas explosion that destroyed a terraced Nottinghamshire house have been unable to return home for a second night.

A man in his 50s was found dead among the debris of the home in Worksop on Sunday, Nottinghamshire Police said.

Emergency crews were called to the incident in John Street at 7.39pm on Saturday and Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service reported it as a gas explosion.

A major incident was declared, and on Sunday police said a cordon will remain in place overnight with the cause still under investigation.

Images show the length of the house was wrecked, with debris including bricks covering part of the street as well as the back garden.

Two neighbouring properties partially collapsed and eight others, as well as 20 cars, were damaged by debris, the force said.

About 50 people from 35 properties were evacuated and are being supported by Bassetlaw District Council and Nottinghamshire County Council.

Some of the displaced spent Saturday night in the Crown Place Community Centre which was offered as an emergency shelter.

Bassetlaw District Council found accommodation for nine households and others were able to stay with family or friends, its leader Julie Leigh said.

Hotel or temporary accommodation was found “for all those who have requested assistance” and the emergency shelter was closed as a result, she added.

It has not confirmed how many people have been allowed to return home.

Buildings near the scene are without power and the council is working to help vulnerable people affected.

Sophie Nimmo, who lives in nearby Sandy Lane and has set up a GoFundMe page to support affected residents, was doing garden work when she heard the bang and ran to check on her two-year-old.

Ms Nimmo, 24, told the PA news agency on Sunday night: “I don’t know how to explain it, it just shook me to my core and I felt the rumble in the ground.

“I then went out the front of the house to see what had happened, still clueless at this time, and saw smoke drifting over rooftops.”

People were gathered in the street trying to figure out what had happened, she said.

Ms Nimmo added: “It’s believed some have been able to return but many are still left without power, and behind this street there’s a set of bungalows where elderly (people) live which I’m sure has left them confused and upset being so close to them.

“The community is trying to come together and gather bits that may help the evacuees.”

Ms Leigh added: “We have all been shocked and concerned by yesterday’s incident on John Street in Worksop, which has had a huge impact on this community.

“I’d like to praise the swift actions of the emergency services and other agencies whose quick response has prevented any further loss of life. The painstaking search and rescue operation also ensured that wider residents of John Street and the surrounding area are safe and accounted for.”

Chief Inspector Clive Collings, from Nottinghamshire Police, said it was “an extremely serious incident that has led to a man’s untimely death” and his family are being supported by specially trained officers.

He added: “I want to reassure our community in Worksop that we are doing everything we can this evening to support residents.

“Officers are working at pace with Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service to determine the cause of this tragic incident.

“There will be an increased police presence in the area and a cordon and road closures will remain in place overnight and into tomorrow morning.

“This is a large scene that will take some time to clear, and I want to thank residents for their patience and understanding.”

On X, one person asked at around 8.06pm on Saturday: “Did anyone else hear a loud bang/explosion sound in Worksop North Nottingham around 30 minutes ago?”

A Facebook user posted minutes later that she had heard a “terrific bang, like a very loud firework”.