Father who died in house explosion named by police

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A man who died following an explosion at a house in Nottinghamshire has been named by police.

The body of 53-year-old David Howard was recovered from underneath debris after the blast in Worksop.

Emergency services were called to John Street in Worksop at 7.39pm on Friday April 12 after reports of a blast inside a house, prompting the declaration of a major incident.

Despite the efforts of the emergency services, Mr Howard was pronounced dead at the scene.

His daughters have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

Police said inquiries are continuing to establish the cause of the explosion.

Speaking near the scene on Monday, Nottinghamshire Police Chief Inspector Clive Collings said: “I would like to extend my deepest condolences to the wife, daughters and friends of the victim.

“I would also like to thank the local community and people of Worksop.

“It is obviously a live investigation so we are still in the process of trying to understand why this has happened.

“If there is anyone who knows anything or has seen anything that could help us with our investigation could they please call 101.”

A council spokesman said 35 properties had been evacuated as a safety measure but the majority of residents have since returned.

Detective Chief Inspector Ruby Burrow continued the tributes to Mr Howard.

She said: “Our thoughts are very much with David’s loved ones at this devastating time.

“He has lost his life in truly tragic circumstances, and we would ask everyone to respect his daughters’ privacy.

“Our investigation to establish exactly what happened is ongoing and we are working hard to find the answers his family needs.

“We would ask that, while the investigation is being carried out, people avoid speculation both online and in the community.

“We again thank people for their continued support and co-operation at this time.”