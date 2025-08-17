Boy, 2, killed after car hits multiple pedestrians in Kent

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A two-year-old boy has died after a crash involving a vehicle and several pedestrians in Kent.

The incident happened in the coastal town of Whitstable on Saturday at 8.24pm.

Kent Police said it responded to a report of crash involving a car and multiple pedestrians at the junction of Harbour Street and Cromwell Road.

The force said the boy sadly died at the scene, while a man suffered serious injuries and needed hospital treatment.

A man in his 20s has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

He remains in custody whilst enquiries continue.

A spokesperson for Kent Police issued an appeal for anyone who saw or had CCTV or dashcam footage of the incident to come forward.

They also said anyone on a bus who saw the incident and has not yet spoken to officers should contact the force.

The spokesperson said: “Kent Police was called to the junction of Harbour Street and Cromwell Road, at 8.24pm on Saturday 16 August 2025 following a report of an incident involving a car and multiple pedestrians.

“A man suffered serious injuries and were taken to a local hospital for treatment. A two-year-old child was sadly confirmed deceased at the scene. His next of kin has been informed.”

In a social media post, Canterbury City Council said: “Our thoughts are with everyone affected by this heartbreaking news.”

The boy’s death comes on a weekend of two other child tragedies.

In Yorkshire, a body was discovered in a search for a 12-year-old last seen in a river, while in Cornwall, a 11-year-old girl died after getting into trouble in water.

Anyone with information or footage should call 01622 798538 or email sciu.td@kent.pnn.police.uk, quoting the reference BN/AL/058/25.