Urgent search for missing boy, 12, last seen swimming in Yorkshire river

A search is underway to find a boy who is believed to have been last seen in a river in Yorkshire on Saturday evening.
North Yorkshire Police is working alongside North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue and specialist search and rescue teams to look for the 12-year-old after reports were received that he went missing in the water in Richmond, near Darlington, at 5pm.
Local reports say the teams are focusing on an area around Richmond Falls, which is a series of waterfalls along the River Swale.
The visitor attraction has a car park and cafe, and is popular on summer days.
In a statement, a spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: "At 5pm today (Saturday) we received reports that a 12-year-old boy had entered the river in Richmond and not been seen since.
"We deployed officers who have conducted extensive searches alongside underwater search teams and specialist search and rescue teams. Emergency services remain at the scene while the searches continue."
A post on social media by the force attracted comments from people sharing hope the boy will be found.
