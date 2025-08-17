Girl, 11, dies in tragic water incident at Cornwall beauty spot

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An 11-year-old girl has died in a second tragic water incident this weekend.

Emergency services were called to Wacker Quay on the River Lynher near Torpoint at about 6pm on Saturday following concerns for a person in the water, police said.

Officers said the girl, from South Devon, was recovered and given emergency treatment but was confirmed dead at the scene.

Police were joined by HM Coastguard teams and paramedics in the search for the child.

A spokeswoman for Devon and Cornwall Police said: "Her next of kin have been informed and will be supported by specialist officers.

"The death is not being treated as suspicious, and a file will be prepared for the coroner."

The village of Wacker Quay is situated in an inlet of the River Lynher, and is popular for outdoor activities.

There is also a picnic area where visitors enjoy views across the Lynher Estuary, which is well-known for its bird wildlife.

It is the second child water tragedy this weekend.

On Saturday evening, a body was discovered in the search for a missing 12-year-old boy, last seen swimming in a Yorkshire river.

The child’s body was recovered from the River Swale close to Richmond Falls near Darlington at 10.45pm, and is yet to be identified. The boy’s family have been informed, and the death is not being treated as suspicious.