Harry and Lord Watson the latest household names to settle NGN cases

The Duke of Sussex and Lord Tom Watson are not the only household names to have settled their claims against News Group Newspapers (NGN), with The Sun publisher said to have spent more than a billion pounds, according to a barrister representing Harry and other celebrities.

Harry and the former Labour deputy leader settled their cases against the publisher of The Sun after negotiations on Tuesday, when the trial expected to last up to 10 weeks was due to begin.

In a statement outside the London court, Harry and Lord Watson’s barrister David Sherborne said NGN had spent “more than a billion pounds in payouts and in legal costs” in order to “prevent the full picture from coming out”.

This represents a vindication for the hundreds of other claimants who were strong-armed into settling, without being able to get to the truth of what was done to them David Sherborne, Duke of Sussex's barrister

He also said: “In a monumental victory today, News UK have admitted that The Sun, the flagship title for Rupert Murdoch’s UK media empire, has indeed engaged in illegal practices.

“This represents a vindication for the hundreds of other claimants who were strong-armed into settling, without being able to get to the truth of what was done to them.”

More than 1,000 people have come to agreements to end their legal action in recent years, including actor Hugh Grant, actress Sienna Miller, ex-footballer Paul Gascoigne, comic Catherine Tate and Spice Girl Melanie Chisholm.

In 2019, Sir Elton John, Elizabeth Hurley and Heather Mills settled phone hacking claims against NGN.

Like Harry and Lord Watson, they reached an agreement very close to trial – settling within a week of their court date.

The cases of Jim Moir, also known as the comedian Vic Reeves; Coronation Street actor Rajan Harkishindas, who uses the name Jimmi Harkishin; journalist and TV presenter Kate Thornton; and talent manager Chris Herbert were settled shortly before trial in July 2018.

The judge, Mr Justice Mann, expressed concern at the time that it was the fourth trial in the long-running litigation to be aborted after court time and resources had been taken up.

Other celebrities who came to agreements with the publisher include radio DJ Chris Moyles, former Boyzone member Shane Lynch and Gavin And Stacey actor Mathew Horne.

Fellow Boyzone member Ronan Keating, television presenter Fern Britton, former Liberal Democrat cabinet minister Chris Huhne, and Great British Bake Off host Noel Fielding also settled their claims against NGN.

Speaking after settling his case in July 2021, Mr Keating said: “For many years I was suspicious as to how my private information was being obtained and I am overjoyed that I can now put this episode behind me and move on.”