Police officers are seeking to identify a man as part of the investigation in which six people have been charged with serious sexual offences against Joanne Young.

Wiltshire Police say the images were taken around April to May 2022, the force said.

He is described as being of large build, hairy, with scarring on the back of his head, prominent lips, short or shaved hair, and a distinctive tattoo on the left side of his chest.

It is unknown whether the unidentified man lives locally or whether he has travelled from elsewhere, the force added.

Senior investigating officer Detective Superintendent Geoff Smith said: “This is a significant investigation in which several suspects have appeared in court charged with various serious sexual offences. This man remains unknown and we remain really keen to identify and speak with him in connection with the case.

“We appreciate the graphic nature of these images and that they may be triggering to some people, however we need the public’s help to identify this man. It is unknown whether he lives in Swindon or from outside the county, which is why we request that this is shared as widely as possible to assist our bid to identify him.

“This appeal has once again been made with the pre-sight and support of the victim, Joanne Young, who has waived her right to anonymity. If you think you recognise this man, please email 2651@wiltshire.police.uk and quote reference number 54240080286.

“Information can also be left anonymously with Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.”

open image in gallery Wiltshire Police are seeking to identify in connection with the investigation into sexual offences against Joanne Young, describing him as being of large build, with scarring on the back of his head and a distinctive tattoo on the left side of his chest ( Wiltshire Police )

Former Tory councillor Philip Young admitted to drugging and raping his ex-wife with other men for more than 10 years.

The 49-year-old pleaded guilty to 48 offences against Joanne Young, who has waived her right to anonymity, including 11 counts of rape and administering a substance with intent to stupefy.

Mr Young, of Enfield in north London, admitted to administering a substance and raping his ex-wife on 11 occasions.

He also pleaded guilty to seven counts of assault by penetration, four counts of sexual touching and voyeurism by recording Ms Young without her consent on at least 200 occasions between 2010 and 2024.

He further admitted to publishing an obscene article, namely non-consensual intimate photographs and videos of Ms Young, on at least 500 occasions in the same period.

open image in gallery Wiltshire Police say they ‘appreciate the graphic nature of these images and that they may be triggering to some people, however we need the public’s help to identify this man’ ( Wiltshire Police )

However, he denied three counts of possessing indecent images of children, one charge of possessing prohibited images of children and four counts of possessing extreme pornography.

Five other men appeared in court accused of sexual offences against Ms Young, 48. They were released on bail for a further case management hearing on 5 May.