Man appears in court charged with 56 sexual offences against ex-wife

A man accused of drugging and raping his ex-wife over a 13-year period has appeared in court, before five other men charged with sexual offences against the woman are due to appear later today.

Philip Young, 49, is charged with 56 sexual offences against Joanne Young, including multiple counts of rape and administering a substance with intent to stupefy.

His alleged 48-year-old victim has waived her legal right to anonymity, asking police to be named in coverage of the case.

Inside courtroom three at Swindon Magistrates’ Court, where there were more than 10 members of the press and a packed public gallery, Young spoke only to confirm his name and provide his home address in Enfield.

Young, formerly from Swindon, appeared in the dock unshaven and wearing a black fleece with jeans. He sat cross-armed for most of the 10-minute hearing. Asked if wished to enter a plea on the charges, he said “no”.

open image in gallery Philip Young appeared at Swindon Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday morning ( Pracedo )

Mr Martin Clarke, chairman of the bench, told Young that his charges were too serious to be dealt with at the magistrates’ court, and that his case would be sent to Swindon Crown Court, with a hearing set for 23 January.

Addressing Young, Mr Clarke said: “You understand everything that has happened here this morning… Very short and sweet.

“We are sending [this case] to crown court. You are remanded in custody until that particular time.”

Young did not react as the dock officer handcuffed him and took him to the cells.

He is one of six men due to appear in court on Tuesday charged with offences against Ms Young between 2010 and 2023. The five other men, all on bail, are set to appear at 2pm.

open image in gallery A prison van arrives at Swindon Magistrates’ Court, where Philip Young appeared charged with offences against his ex-wife ( PA Wire )

Norman Macksoni, 47, of Wood End Close, Sharnbrook is charged with one count of rape and possession of extreme images; Dean Hamilton, 47, of no fixed abode, is charged with one count of rape and sexual assault by penetration and two counts of sexual touching; Conner Sanderson Doyle, 31, of Crofton Road, Swindon, is charged with sexual assault by penetration and sexual touching.

Richard Wilkins, 61, of Tattershall, Toothill, Swindon is charged with one count of rape and sexual touching and Mohammed Hassan, 37, of Torun Way, Swindon charged with sexual touching.

On Monday night, Geoff Smith, detective superintendent for Wiltshire Police, described the police investigation as complex and extensive.

“Joanne has taken the decision to waive her automatic legal right to anonymity,” he said.

“She has been supported by specially trained officers from the beginning of the process and she has made the decision following multiple discussions with officers and support services.”